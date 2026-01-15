Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - SDR, QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
Please make sure to use a PCIe slot that can supply the required power to the ConnectX-6 adapter card as stated in section Specifications in the adapter card’s User Manual.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below: Refer to the hardware IB documentation and ETH documentation for the list of supported devices.
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-6 Firmware
20.43.4100 / 20.43.3608 / 20.43.2566
DOCA-HOST
2.9.4 / 2.9.3
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_OFED
24.10-4.1.4.0 / 24.10-3.2.5.0 / 24.10-1.1.4.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
24.10-4.1.4.0 / 24.10-3.2.5.0 / 24.10-1.1.4.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
24.10.50010 / 24.7.50000 / 24.4.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.30.1-1216 / 4.30.1-1210 / 4.30.1-113
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
mstflint
4.30.1-1216 / 4.30.1-1210 / 4.30.1-113
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.7.500
UEFI
14.37.50
MLNX-OS
3.12.2002 onwards
Cumulus
5.11.0.0026 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum Firmware
27.2014.2084 onwards
SwitchX-IB 2 Firmware
15.2010.5108 onwards
SwitchX-IB Firmware
11.2008.3328 onwards