NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.43.8002 LTS
Bug Fixes History

Note

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .

Internal Ref.

Issue

4152492

Description: Fixed a linkup issue vs a 3rd party switch (BCM53405).

Keywords: Linkup, 3rd party switch

Discovered in Version: 20.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 20.43.2026

4055323

Description: Fixed a reference counter issue that resulted in the firmware assertion 0x889f with CQ reference counter underflow to solve a race condition.

Keywords: FW assertion

Discovered in Version: 20.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 20.43.2026

Internal Ref.

Issue

3961942

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.

Keywords: mbox

Discovered in Version: 20.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 20.43.1014

4014351

Description: Fixed the query for FACTORY default NV configuration values. The firmware always returned the "next" value to be applied.

Keywords: Access register MNVDA, QUERY / SET configurations

Discovered in Version: 20.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 20.43.1014

Internal Ref.

Issue

3985535

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 20.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 20.42.1000

3938744

Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.

Keywords: HCA_CAP

Discovered in Version: 20.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 20.42.1000

3830017

Description: Fixed the MPLS packets discards flow when the GLOBAL pause capability is disabled.

Keywords: Global Pause

Discovered in Version: 20.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 20.42.1000

This version does not include bug fixes.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3641634

Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused RDE LLDPTransmit ChassisID to not be represented correctly.

Keywords: RDE LLDPTransmit ChassisID

Discovered in Version: 20.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 20.40.1000
