Changes and New Feature History

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v20.43.8002 LTS
Note

This section includes history of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

20.43.3608

General

This version does not include any changes to the firmware content of this adapter card. The version has been updated to align with the other adapter cards in the ConnectX family.

20.43.2566

General

This version does not include any changes to the firmware content of this adapter card. The version has been updated to align with the other adapter cards in the ConnectX family.

20.43.2026

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

20.43.1014

RDMA Telemetry

Added the option to indicate an error CQE event on every selected function per eSwitch manager. This indication is defined as a new WQE including the relevant information about the error (such as: syndrome, function_id, timestamp, QPs num etc.).

The feature is configured using a new general object: RDMA-Telemetry object, and depends on the following new caps: HCA_CAP.rdma_telemetry_notification_types and HCA_CAP.rdma_telemetry.

UID Permissions

Extended kernel lockdown permission set. The following sub-operations can now be called by tools (permission TOOLS_RESORCES) using new HCA capability bitmask field: tool_partial_cap.

The 5 sub-operations are:

  • QUERY_HCA_CAP with other function

  • QUERY_VUID with direct data

  • QUERY_ROCE_ADDRESS with other vport

  • SET_HCA_CAP with other function

  • POSTPONE_CONNECTED_QP_TIMEOUT with other vport

The new added caps are:

  • tool_partial_cap.postpone_conn_qp_timeout_other_vport,

  • tool_partial_cap.set_hca_cap_other_func

  • tool_partial_cap.query_roce_addr_other_vport

  • tool_partial_cap.query_vuid_direct_data

  • tool_partial_cap.query_hca_cap_other_func

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

20.42.1000

Memory Slow Release

Added a new command interface "Memory slow release" to enable/disable holding memory pages for a defined period of time. Once the timer expires, the firmware will return the pages to the driver.

Kernel Lockdown

Added support for MVTS register via a miscellaneous driver using the access_register PRM command.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

20.41.1000

Steering Match

Added support for steering match on packet l4_type through FTG/FTE.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

20.40.1000

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

