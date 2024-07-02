Bug Fixes History

Description: Fixed a configuration issue which flipped the MSB of Partition Key field in CNP packets and led to P_KEY mismatch between CNP packets and regular packets.

Description: Fixed a rare case where asserts and ext_synd appeared in dmesg after performing driver restart.

Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.

2875624