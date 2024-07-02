NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.4030 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
Bug Fixes History

Note

This section includes history of fixed bugs of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3673362

Description: Updated the number of channels (ports) that are displayed in the iLO from 1 to 2 (num_channels_per_pkg=2) for dual port adapter cards.

Keywords: Number of channels (ports)

Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 26.35.3502

3673153

Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.

Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows

Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 26.35.3502

Internal Ref.

Issue

3333959

Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.

Keywords: ACS

Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006

3491989

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.

Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA

Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006

3467215

Description: Enabled VF LAG hash mode. The LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION mlxconfig field is now modifiable.

Keywords: VF LAG

Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006

3467212

Description: Modified the RDE behavior to return an error if the chassis ID subtype is AgentId, or Port ID subtype is ChassisComp.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006

Internal Ref.

Issue

3241357

Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message

Discovered in Version: 26.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 26.35.2000

3215393

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.

Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 26.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 26.35.2000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3219546

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the patch to the RDE LLDPEnable property in Port schema not to be updated after the host reboot.

Keywords: RDE LLDPEnable property

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012

3227873

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.

Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012

3184625

Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.

Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012

3194359

Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.

Keywords: PCIe SKP

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012

Internal Ref.

Issue

2665773

Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.

Keywords: PCIe. PML1

Discovered in Version: 26.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

3134894

Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.

Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering

Discovered in Version: 26.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

3039007

Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

3059379

Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.

Keywords: MCTP control command

Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

2994292

Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.

Keywords: Race condition

Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

3110286

Description: Fixed an issue where vPort counters had wrong values.

Keywords: vPort counters

Discovered in Version: 26.33.1048

Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002

Internal Ref.

Issue

2513453

Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048

2907707

Description: Fixed a configuration issue which flipped the MSB of Partition Key field in CNP packets and led to P_KEY mismatch between CNP packets and regular packets.

Keywords: Partition Key, PKEY, CNP, ECN

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048

2801850

Description: Fixed a rare case where asserts and ext_synd appeared in dmesg after performing driver restart.

Keywords: Driver restart

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048

2860409

Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.

Keywords: Hairpin delay drop

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048

2875624

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the np_cnp_sent counter from increasing after it reached its maximum although there were CNPs sent upon receiving ECN-marked packets.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048

