Known Issues

3525865 Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress. [ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #3525865: Assigned [Host FW - 43.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 26.35.3006

3463527 Description: PhyLess Reset is currently not supported. [ConnectX FW PHY - Design] BS #3463527: Won't fix [Host FW - Oct22 LTS-U4 35.3500 (Dec23)]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PhyLess Reset

Discovered in Version: 26.35.3006

3267506 Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter. [ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #3267506: Won't fix [Host FW - Oct22 LTS-U1 35.2000 (Nov22)]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Counters, CRC

Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000

3200779 Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported. [ConnectX FW PCI - Design] BS #3200779: Closed (Rejected) [Host FW - 35.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

2169950 Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly. [ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2169950: Closed [Host FW - 27.6000: MUR Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: FCS

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

3141072 Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity. [ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #3141072: Won't fix [Host FW - 34.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

2870970 Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain. Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header. [ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2870970: Won't fix [future release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

2866931 Description: When the host powers up directly into the standby mode, the adapter may not handle WOL packets. [ConnectX FW System Mng - Design] BS #2866931: Closed [Host FW - 32.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: WOL packets

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

2864238 Description: VPD cannot be accessed after firmware upgrade or reset when the following sequence is performed: Upgrade to a new firmware and perform a cold reboot Downgrade to an old firmware Run fwreset Upgrade to a new firmware Run fwreset [ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2864238: Won't fix [TBD]

Workaround: Run the upgrade or reset sequence as follow: Upgrade to a new firmware and perform a cold reboot Downgrade to an old firmware Run fwreset Upgrade to a new firmware Perform a cold reboot

Keywords: VDP

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

2780349 Description: As a result of having a single LED per port, features such as the Blinking Detection can work only when in low speed mode. [ConnectX FW System Mng - Design] BS #2780349: Closed [Host FW - 32.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: LED, port, Blinking Detection

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

2834990 Description: On rare occasions, when toggling both sides of the link, the link may not rise. [ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2667681: Won't fix [Host FW - 31.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: Toggle the port to free it.

Keywords: Port toggling, link

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

2667681 Description: As the Connection Tracking (CT) is not moved to SW state after receiving a TCP RST packet, any packet that matches the windows even after the RST is marked as a valid packets. [ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2667681: Won't fix [Host FW - 31.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Connection Tracking

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

2378593 Description: Sub 1sec firmware update (fast reset flow) is not supported when updating from previous releases to the current one. Doing so may cause network disconnection events. [ConnectX FW PCI - Design] BS #2378593: Closed [Host FW - 29.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: Use full reset flow for firmware upgrade/downgrade.

Keywords: Sub 1sec firmware update

Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016

2213356 Description: The following are the Steering Dump limitations: Supported only on ConnectX-5 adapter cards

Requires passing the version (FW/Stelib/MFT) and device type to stelib

Re-format is not supported

Advanced multi-port feature is not supported – LAG/ROCE_AFFILIATION/MPFS_LB/ESW_LB (only traffic vhca <-> wire)

Packet types supported: Layer 2 Eth Layer 3 IPv4/Ipv6/Grh Layer 4 TCP/UDP/Bth/GreV0/GreV1 Tunneling VXLAN/Geneve/GREv0/Mpls

FlexParser protocols are not supported (e.g AliVxlan/VxlanGpe etc..).

Compiles only on x86 [ConnectX FW - Core] F #2213356: Closed [Host FW - 29.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Steering Bump

Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016

2365322 Description: When configuring adapter card's Level Scheduling, a QoS tree leaf (QUEUE_GROUP) configured with default rate_limit and default bw_share, may not obey the QoS restrictions imposed by any of the leaf’s ancestors. [ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2365322: Closed [Host FW - 33.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: To prevent such a case, configure at least one of the following QoS attributes of a leaf: max_average_bw or bw_share

Keywords: QoS

Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016

2201468 Description: Running multiple resets ("mlxfwreset --sync=1") simultaneously is not functioning properly, [ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2201468: Closed (Rejected) [Host FW - 30.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: Wait a few seconds until you run "mlxfwreset --sync=0".

Keywords: mlxfwreset, reset-sync, reset, sync