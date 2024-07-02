NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.4030 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.4030 LTS (2022 LTS U5)  Known Issues

Known Issues

VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

  • 127 VF per PF (254 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (1024 functions)

  • 127 VF (127 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (512 functions)

Known Issues

Internal Ref.

Issue

RM Ticket Status

3525865

Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #3525865: Assigned [Host FW - 43.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 26.35.3006

3463527

Description: PhyLess Reset is currently not supported.

[ConnectX FW PHY - Design] BS #3463527: Won't fix [Host FW - Oct22 LTS-U4 35.3500 (Dec23)]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PhyLess Reset

Discovered in Version: 26.35.3006

3267506

Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.

[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #3267506: Won't fix [Host FW - Oct22 LTS-U1 35.2000 (Nov22)]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Counters, CRC

Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000

3200779

Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.

[ConnectX FW PCI - Design] BS #3200779: Closed (Rejected) [Host FW - 35.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

2169950

Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.

[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2169950: Closed [Host FW - 27.6000: MUR Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: FCS

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

3141072

Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #3141072: Won't fix [Host FW - 34.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

2870970

Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.

Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.

[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2870970: Won't fix [future release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

2866931

Description: When the host powers up directly into the standby mode, the adapter may not handle WOL packets.

[ConnectX FW System Mng - Design] BS #2866931: Closed [Host FW - 32.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: WOL packets

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

2864238

Description: VPD cannot be accessed after firmware upgrade or reset when the following sequence is performed:

  1. Upgrade to a new firmware and perform a cold reboot

  2. Downgrade to an old firmware

  3. Run fwreset

  4. Upgrade to a new firmware

  5. Run fwreset

[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2864238: Won't fix [TBD]

Workaround: Run the upgrade or reset sequence as follow:

  1. Upgrade to a new firmware and perform a cold reboot

  2. Downgrade to an old firmware

  3. Run fwreset

  4. Upgrade to a new firmware

  5. Perform a cold reboot

Keywords: VDP

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

2780349

Description: As a result of having a single LED per port, features such as the Blinking Detection can work only when in low speed mode.

[ConnectX FW System Mng - Design] BS #2780349: Closed [Host FW - 32.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: LED, port, Blinking Detection

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

2834990

Description: On rare occasions, when toggling both sides of the link, the link may not rise.

[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2667681: Won't fix [Host FW - 31.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: Toggle the port to free it.

Keywords: Port toggling, link

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

2667681

Description: As the Connection Tracking (CT) is not moved to SW state after receiving a TCP RST packet, any packet that matches the windows even after the RST is marked as a valid packets.

[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2667681: Won't fix [Host FW - 31.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Connection Tracking

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

2378593

Description: Sub 1sec firmware update (fast reset flow) is not supported when updating from previous releases to the current one. Doing so may cause network disconnection events.

[ConnectX FW PCI - Design] BS #2378593: Closed [Host FW - 29.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: Use full reset flow for firmware upgrade/downgrade.

Keywords: Sub 1sec firmware update

Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016

2213356

Description: The following are the Steering Dump limitations:

  • Supported only on ConnectX-5 adapter cards

  • Requires passing the version (FW/Stelib/MFT) and device type to stelib

  • Re-format is not supported

  • Advanced multi-port feature is not supported – LAG/ROCE_AFFILIATION/MPFS_LB/ESW_LB (only traffic vhca <-> wire)

  • Packet types supported:

    • Layer 2 Eth

    • Layer 3 IPv4/Ipv6/Grh

    • Layer 4 TCP/UDP/Bth/GreV0/GreV1

    • Tunneling VXLAN/Geneve/GREv0/Mpls

  • FlexParser protocols are not supported (e.g AliVxlan/VxlanGpe etc..).

  • Compiles only on x86

[ConnectX FW - Core] F #2213356: Closed [Host FW - 29.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Steering Bump

Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016

2365322

Description: When configuring adapter card's Level Scheduling, a QoS tree leaf (QUEUE_GROUP) configured with default rate_limit and default bw_share, may not obey the QoS restrictions imposed by any of the leaf’s ancestors.

[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2365322: Closed [Host FW - 33.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: To prevent such a case, configure at least one of the following QoS attributes of a leaf: max_average_bw or bw_share

Keywords: QoS

Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016

2201468

Description: Running multiple resets ("mlxfwreset --sync=1") simultaneously is not functioning properly,

[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2201468: Closed (Rejected) [Host FW - 30.1000 GA Release]

Workaround: Wait a few seconds until you run "mlxfwreset --sync=0".

Keywords: mlxfwreset, reset-sync, reset, sync

Discovered in Version: 26.28.1002

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 2, 2024
content here