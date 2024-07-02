Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode
|
Dual Port Device
|
Single Port Device
|
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
|
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
|
Dual Port Device
|
Single Port Device
|
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
|
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
|
Dual Port Device
|
Single Port Device
|
|
Known Issues
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
RM Ticket Status
|
3525865
|
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
|
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #3525865: Assigned [Host FW - 43.1000 GA Release]
|
Workaround: N/A
|
|
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.35.3006
|
|
3463527
|
Description: PhyLess Reset is currently not supported.
|
[ConnectX FW PHY - Design] BS #3463527: Won't fix [Host FW - Oct22 LTS-U4 35.3500 (Dec23)]
|
Workaround: N/A
|
|
Keywords: PhyLess Reset
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.35.3006
|
|
3267506
|
Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.
|
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #3267506: Won't fix [Host FW - Oct22 LTS-U1 35.2000 (Nov22)]
|
Workaround: N/A
|
|
Keywords: Counters, CRC
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000
|
|
3200779
|
Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.
|
[ConnectX FW PCI - Design] BS #3200779: Closed (Rejected) [Host FW - 35.1000 GA Release]
|
Workaround: N/A
|
|
Keywords: PCIe
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
|
|
2169950
|
Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.
|
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2169950: Closed [Host FW - 27.6000: MUR Release]
|
Workaround: N/A
|
|
Keywords: FCS
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
|
|
3141072
|
Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.
|
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #3141072: Won't fix [Host FW - 34.1000 GA Release]
|
Workaround: N/A
|
|
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
|
|
2870970
|
Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.
Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.
|
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2870970: Won't fix [future release]
|
Workaround: N/A
|
|
Keywords: GTP encapsulation
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
|
|
2866931
|
Description: When the host powers up directly into the standby mode, the adapter may not handle WOL packets.
|
[ConnectX FW System Mng - Design] BS #2866931: Closed [Host FW - 32.1000 GA Release]
|
Workaround: N/A
|
|
Keywords: WOL packets
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
|
|
2864238
|
Description: VPD cannot be accessed after firmware upgrade or reset when the following sequence is performed:
|
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2864238: Won't fix [TBD]
|
Workaround: Run the upgrade or reset sequence as follow:
|
|
Keywords: VDP
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
|
|
2780349
|
Description: As a result of having a single LED per port, features such as the Blinking Detection can work only when in low speed mode.
|
[ConnectX FW System Mng - Design] BS #2780349: Closed [Host FW - 32.1000 GA Release]
|
Workaround: N/A
|
|
Keywords: LED, port, Blinking Detection
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
|
|
2834990
|
Description: On rare occasions, when toggling both sides of the link, the link may not rise.
|
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2667681: Won't fix [Host FW - 31.1000 GA Release]
|
Workaround: Toggle the port to free it.
|
|
Keywords: Port toggling, link
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
|
|
2667681
|
Description: As the Connection Tracking (CT) is not moved to SW state after receiving a TCP RST packet, any packet that matches the windows even after the RST is marked as a valid packets.
|
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2667681: Won't fix [Host FW - 31.1000 GA Release]
|
Workaround: N/A
|
|
Keywords: Connection Tracking
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
|
|
2378593
|
Description: Sub 1sec firmware update (fast reset flow) is not supported when updating from previous releases to the current one. Doing so may cause network disconnection events.
|
[ConnectX FW PCI - Design] BS #2378593: Closed [Host FW - 29.1000 GA Release]
|
Workaround: Use full reset flow for firmware upgrade/downgrade.
|
|
Keywords: Sub 1sec firmware update
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016
|
|
2213356
|
Description: The following are the Steering Dump limitations:
|
[ConnectX FW - Core] F #2213356: Closed [Host FW - 29.1000 GA Release]
|
Workaround: N/A
|
|
Keywords: Steering Bump
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016
|
|
2365322
|
Description: When configuring adapter card's Level Scheduling, a QoS tree leaf (QUEUE_GROUP) configured with default rate_limit and default bw_share, may not obey the QoS restrictions imposed by any of the leaf’s ancestors.
|
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2365322: Closed [Host FW - 33.1000 GA Release]
|
Workaround: To prevent such a case, configure at least one of the following QoS attributes of a leaf: max_average_bw or bw_share
|
|
Keywords: QoS
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016
|
|
2201468
|
Description: Running multiple resets ("mlxfwreset --sync=1") simultaneously is not functioning properly,
|
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2201468: Closed (Rejected) [Host FW - 30.1000 GA Release]
|
Workaround: Wait a few seconds until you run "mlxfwreset --sync=0".
|
|
Keywords: mlxfwreset, reset-sync, reset, sync
|
|
Discovered in Version: 26.28.1002
|