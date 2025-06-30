Bug Fixes History

2513453 Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048

2907707 Description: Fixed a configuration issue which flipped the MSB of Partition Key field in CNP packets and led to P_KEY mismatch between CNP packets and regular packets.

Keywords: Partition Key, PKEY, CNP, ECN

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048

2801850 Description: Fixed a rare case where asserts and ext_synd appeared in dmesg after performing driver restart.

Keywords: Driver restart

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048

2860409 Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.

Keywords: Hairpin delay drop

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048

2875624 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the np_cnp_sent counter from increasing after it reached its maximum although there were CNPs sent upon receiving ECN-marked packets.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010