Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of fixed bugs of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Internal Ref.
Issue
4149511
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.
Keywords: mbox
Discovered in Version: 26.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 26.35.4506
4149392
Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.
Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032
Discovered in Version: 26.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 26.35.4506
4148436
Description: Removed the logical port rate limiter to prevent the internal loopback traffic from exceeding the physical port network link speed when using the ESW scheduling feature.
Keywords: Logical port rate limiter
Discovered in Version: 26.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 26.35.4506
3887759
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.
Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error
Discovered in Version: 26.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 26.35.4030
3673362
Description: Updated the number of channels (ports) that are displayed in the iLO from 1 to 2 (num_channels_per_pkg=2) for dual port adapter cards.
Keywords: Number of channels (ports)
Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 26.35.3502
3673153
Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.
Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows
Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 26.35.3502
3333959
Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.
Keywords: ACS
Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006
3491989
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.
Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA
Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006
3467215
Description: Enabled VF LAG hash mode. The LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION mlxconfig field is now modifiable.
Keywords: VF LAG
Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006
3467212
Description: Modified the RDE behavior to return an error if the chassis ID subtype is AgentId, or Port ID subtype is ChassisComp.
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 26.35.3006
3241357
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
Discovered in Version: 26.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 26.35.2000
3215393
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.
Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG
Discovered in Version: 26.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 26.35.2000
3219546
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the patch to the RDE LLDPEnable property in Port schema not to be updated after the host reboot.
Keywords: RDE LLDPEnable property
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012
3227873
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to
Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012
3184625
Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.
Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012
3194359
Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.
Keywords: PCIe SKP
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.35.1012
2665773
Description: Added 50 Usec delay during PML1 exit to avoid any PCIe replay timer timeout.
Keywords: PCIe. PML1
Discovered in Version: 26.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002
3134894
Description: Fixed an issue where
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
Discovered in Version: 26.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002
3039007
Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002
3059379
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
Keywords: MCTP control command
Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002
2994292
Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.
Keywords: Race condition
Discovered in Version: 26.30.1004
Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002
3110286
Description: Fixed an issue where vPort counters had wrong values.
Keywords: vPort counters
Discovered in Version: 26.33.1048
Fixed in Release: 26.34.1002
2513453
Description: Fixed rare lanes skew issue that caused CPU to timeout in Rec.idle.
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048
2907707
Description: Fixed a configuration issue which flipped the MSB of Partition Key field in CNP packets and led to P_KEY mismatch between CNP packets and regular packets.
Keywords: Partition Key, PKEY, CNP, ECN
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048
2801850
Description: Fixed a rare case where asserts and ext_synd appeared in dmesg after performing driver restart.
Keywords: Driver restart
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048
2860409
Description: Enabled delay drop for hairpin packets. If a hairpin QP is created with delay_drop_en enabled, the feature will be enabled across all GVMIs, based on the delay drop status.
Keywords: Hairpin delay drop
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048
2875624
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the np_cnp_sent counter from increasing after it reached its maximum although there were CNPs sent upon receiving ECN-marked packets.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.33.1048