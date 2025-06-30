Changes and New Feature History

26.35.1012

UDP Added support for copy modify header steering action to/from the UDP field.

Resource Dump Added the following resource dump segments: SEG_HW_STE_FULL that includes dump to STE and all its dependencies

SEG_FW_STE_FULL that include dump to FW_STE and to HW_STE_FULL in range

Striding WQE - Headroom and Tail-room As the software requires additional space before and after a packet is scattered for its processing for stridden RQ, the hardware will allocate the required room while scattering packets to spare a copy.

QoS Priority Trust Default State QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below: QOS_TRUST_STATE_P1

QOS_TRUST_STATE_P2 The values that can be used to set the default state are: TRUST_PORT

TRUST_PCP

TRUST_DSCP

TRUST_DSCP_PCP

26.34.1002

LLDP Properties Implementation on RDE Added LLDPEnable, LLDPTransmit and LLDPReceive properties to the RDE Port schema implementation.

Programmable CC, PPCC, MAD, IBCC Added support for PPCC register with bulk operations, MAD for algorithm configuration and tunable parameters.

Programmable Counters Added support for programmable counters for PCC via PPCC register and MAD.

Congestion Control, PCC Added Programmable Congestion Control (PCC) support. Note: User programmability is currently not supported.

26.33.1048

MADs Added a new MAD of class SMP that has the attributes hierarchy_Info as defined in the IB Specification and is used to query the hierarchy information stored on the node and the physical port.

NV Configurations via the Relevant Reset Flow Added pci_rescan_needed field to the MFRL access register to indicate whether a PCI rescan is needed based on the NV configurations issued by the software. Note: If the Keep Link Up NV configuration is changed, phyless reset will be blocked.

VF Migration Added support for VF migration. The hypervisor can now suspend its VF, meaning from that point the VF cannot perform action such as send/receive traffic or run any command. In this firmware version only the suspend resume mode is supported (on the same VM).

ICM Pages Added a new register ( vhca_icm_ctrl access_reg ) to enable querying and limiting the ICM pages in use.

XRQ QP Errors Enhancements Enhanced the XRQ QP error information provided to the user in case QP goes into an error state. In such case, QUERY_QP will provide information on the syndrome type and which side caused the error.

ibstat Updated the ibstat status reported when the phy link is down. Now QUERY_VPORT_STATE.max_tx_speed of UPLINK will not be reported as 0 anymore.

NetworkPort Schema Replacement Replaced the deprecated NetworkPort schema with Port schema in NIC RDE implementation.

SW Steering Cache Modified the TX or RX cache invalidation behavior. TX or RX cache invalidation now does not occur automatically but only when the software performs the sync operation using the using sync_steering command.

Firmware Steering Enabled the option to modify the ip_ecn field in the packet header in firmware steering.

Mega Allocations in Bulk Allocator Mechanism Modified the maximum bulk size per single allocation from "log_table_size - log_num_unisizes", to allocate any range size, to remove limitations that HWS objects such as counters and modify arguments might encounter.

