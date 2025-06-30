Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Feature/Change
Description
26.35.4506
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
26.35.4030
PCC Algorithm
Enables the users to collect more information from NP to RP for PCC algorithm. To achieve this, the NP ingress bytes information was added to the RTT response packet sent from the NP side.
HPCC: Support per-IP and per-QP Methods
Enables the user to configure the PCC algorithm shaper coalescing mode using nvconfig to select CC algorithm shaper coalescing for IB and ROCE.
The new parameters are
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
26.35.3502
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
26.35.3006
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
26.35.2000
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
26.35.1012
UDP
Added support for copy modify header steering action to/from the UDP field.
Resource Dump
Added the following resource dump segments:
Striding WQE - Headroom and Tail-room
As the software requires additional space before and after a packet is scattered for its processing for stridden RQ, the hardware will allocate the required room while scattering packets to spare a copy.
QoS Priority Trust Default State
QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below:
The values that can be used to set the default state are:
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
26.34.1002
LLDP Properties Implementation on RDE
Added LLDPEnable, LLDPTransmit and LLDPReceive properties to the RDE Port schema implementation.
Programmable CC, PPCC, MAD, IBCC
Added support for PPCC register with bulk operations, MAD for algorithm configuration and tunable parameters.
Programmable Counters
Added support for programmable counters for PCC via PPCC register and MAD.
Congestion Control, PCC
Added Programmable Congestion Control (PCC) support.
Note: User programmability is currently not supported.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
26.33.1048
MADs
Added a new MAD of class SMP that has the attributes
NV Configurations via the Relevant Reset Flow
Added
Note: If the Keep Link Up NV configuration is changed, phyless reset will be blocked.
VF Migration
Added support for VF migration. The hypervisor can now suspend its VF, meaning from that point the VF cannot perform action such as send/receive traffic or run any command. In this firmware version only the suspend resume mode is supported (on the same VM).
VF Migration
Added support for VF migration.
ICM Pages
Added a new register (
XRQ QP Errors Enhancements
Enhanced the XRQ QP error information provided to the user in case QP goes into an error state. In such case, QUERY_QP will provide information on the syndrome type and which side caused
the error.
ibstat
Updated the ibstat status reported when the phy link is down. Now
NetworkPort Schema Replacement
Replaced the deprecated NetworkPort schema with Port schema in NIC RDE implementation.
SW Steering Cache
Modified the TX or RX cache invalidation behavior. TX or RX cache invalidation now does not occur automatically but only when the software performs the sync operation using the using sync_steering command.
Firmware Steering
Enabled the option to modify the
Mega Allocations in Bulk Allocator Mechanism
Modified the maximum bulk size per single allocation from
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
