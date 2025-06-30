What can I help you with?
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.4554 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.35.4554 LTS  Firmware Compatible Products

On This Page

Firmware Compatible Products

The chapter contains the following sections:

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

Supported Devices

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

Device Name

FlexBoot

UEFI x86

UEFI ARM

Enable / disable exprom Feature

900-9X662-0053-ST1

MCX631102AN-ADA

MT_0000000531

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X662-0083-ST0

MCX631102AC-ADA

MT_0000000532

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X625-0053-SB0

MCX631432AN-ADA

MT_0000000546

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X625-0083-SB0

MCX631432AC-ADA

MT_0000000547

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X625-0073-SB1

MCX631432AS-ADA

MT_0000000551

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Secure Boot; No Crypto; Internal Lock Bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X662-0073-ST0

MCX631102AS-ADA

MT_0000000575

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Secure Boot; No Crypto;

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X659-0015-SB1

MCX631435AN-GDAB

MT_0000000548

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X601-0015-SQ0

MCX631105AN-GDAT

MT_0000000589

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto; Tall Bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X659-0045-SB0

MCX631435AC-GDAB

MT_0000000549

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X601-0045-ST0

MCX631105AC-GDAT

MT_0000000590

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot; Tall Bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X662-0063-ST0

MCX631102AE-ADAT

MT_0000000545

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X601-0025-ST0

MCX631105AE-GDAT

MT_0000000587

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot; Tall Bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X659-0025-SB0

MCX631435AE-GDAB

MT_0000000550

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

900-9X625-0063-SB0

MCX631432AE-ADAB

MT_0000000552

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Present (Enabled)

Exists

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-6 Lx Firmware

26.35.4554 / 26.35.4506 / 26.35.4030

MLNX_OFED

5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

3.10.52010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.22.1-526 / 4.22.1-417 / 4.22.1-406

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.6.902

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

UEFI

14.29.15

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

Cumulus

5.4 onwards

Supported Cables and Modules

Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

100GE

MCP7F00-A001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7F00-A001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7F00-A002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7F00-A002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7F00-A003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7F00-A003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP7F00-A005R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP7F00-A01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7F00-A01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7F00-A02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7F00-A02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP7F00-A02ARLZ

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG

100GE

MCP7F00-A03AR26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP7H00-G001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7H00-G001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7H00-G001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7H00-G002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7H00-G002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7H00-G003R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG

100GE

MCP7H00-G003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7H00-G003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP7H00-G004R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP7H00-G01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7H00-G01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7H00-G02AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG

100GE

MCP7H00-G02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7H00-G02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GE

MFA7A20-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m

100GE

MFA7A20-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m

100GE

MFA7A20-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m

100GE

MFA7A20-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m

100GE

MFA7A50-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m

100GE

MFA7A50-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m

100GE

MFA7A50-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m

100GE

MFA7A50-C015

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m

100GE

MFA7A50-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m

100GE

MFA7A50-C030

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m

Note

Please note, the cables above are split cables where ConnectX-6 Lx adapter card in on the split side.


Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

25GE

MAM1Q00A-QSA28

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28

25GE

MCP2M00-A001

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG

25GE

MCP2M00-A001E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GE

MCP2M00-A002

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG

25GE

MCP2M00-A002E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GE

MCP2M00-A003E26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GE

MCP2M00-A003E30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GE

MCP2M00-A004E26L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GE

MCP2M00-A005E26L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GE

MCP2M00-A00A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG

25GE

MCP2M00-A00AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GE

MCP2M00-A01AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GE

MCP2M00-A02AE26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GE

MCP2M00-A02AE30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GE

MFA2P10-A003

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m

25GE

MFA2P10-A005

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m

25GE

MFA2P10-A007

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m

25GE

MFA2P10-A010

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m

25GE

MFA2P10-A015

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m

25GE

MFA2P10-A020

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m

25GE

MFA2P10-A030

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m

25GE

MFA2P10-A050

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m

25GE

MMA2P00-AS

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m

25GE

MMA2P00-AS-SP

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package

25GE

MMA2P00-AS_FF

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m

25GE

SFP25G-AOC03M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua

25GE

SFP25G-AOC05M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua

25GE

SFP25G-AOC07M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua

25GE

SFP25G-AOC10M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua

25GE

SFP25G-AOC20M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua

25GE

SFP25G-AOC30M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua

25GE

MMA2L20-AR

NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km

Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

10GE

MAM1Q00A-QSA

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+

10GE

MC2309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m

10GE

MC2309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m

10GE

MC2309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m

10GE

MC2309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m

10GE

MC2309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m

10GE

MC2309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m

10GE

MC3309124-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m

10GE

MC3309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m

10GE

MC3309124-006

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m

10GE

MC3309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m

10GE

MC3309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m

10GE

MC3309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m

10GE

MC3309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m

10GE

MC3309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m

10GE

MC3309130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m

10GE

MC3309130-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m

10GE

MCP2100-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2100-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2100-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2101-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X01AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MCP2104-X02AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10G

FTLX8571D3BCL-ME

Mellanox FTLX8571D3BCL-ME 10GB SFP+ Transceiver Module.

10G

MFM1T02A-SR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR

10GE

MFM1T02A-LR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR

Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

1GbE

MC3208011-SX

NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m

1GbE

MC3208411-T

NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m

Supported 3rd Party Cables and Modules

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

10GbE

74752-9096

Dell Active DAC SFP+, Cisco PN SFP-H10GB-CU5M, Molex PN 74752-9096

10GbE

74752-9096 (SFP-H10GB-SU5M)

Cisco-Molex INC Active DAC SFP+ 5m

10GbE

74752-9521

CISCO-MOLEX SFP28/SFP+ 10G Passive copper cable

10GbE

74752-9521 (SFP-H10GB-CU5M)

Cisco 10GBASE SFP+ modules

10GbE

BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M

40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m

10GbE

BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M

40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-1M

Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 1 Meter

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-1M

Arista Compatible 10G SFP+ Passive Cable 1m

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-3M

Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 3 Meter

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-5M

Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 5 Meter

10GbE

CAB-SFP-SFP-5M

Arista Compatible 10G SFP+ Passive Cable 5m

10GbE

FTLX1471D3BCL-ME

10GBASE-LR SFP+ 1310nm 10km DOM Transceiver Module

10GbE

FTLX8570D3BCL-C2

Cisco FET-10G 10-2566-02 FTLX8570D3BCL-C2 10Gbps Fabric Extender SFP+ Module

10GbE

FTLX8571D3BCL-ME

10gb SFP 850nm Optic Transceiver

10GbE

L45593-D178-B50

QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M

10GbE

SFP-10G-SR

Cisco 10GBASE-SR SFP+ transceiver module for MMF, 850-nm wavelength, LC duplex connector

10GbE

SFP-10GB-SR

Cisco SFP+ 10GB SR optic module

10GbE

SFP-H10GB-CU1M

Cisco 1-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive

10GbE

SFP-H10GB-CU3M

Cisco 3-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive

10GbE

SFP-H10GB-CU5M

Cisco 5-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive

25GbE

FTLF8536P4BCL

TRANSCEIVER 25GBE SFP SR

25GbE

LTF8507-PC07

HISENSE ACTIVE FIBER CABLE, 25GBE

25GbE

SFP-H25G-CU3M

CISCO 25GBASE-CR1 COPPER CABLE 3-METER NDCCGJ-C403

Tested Switches

Tested 100GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

100GbE

Spectrum-3

MSN4600-XXXX

64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum-2

MSN3700C-XXXX

32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum-2

MSN3420-XXXX

48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum

MSN2410-XXXX

48-port 25GbE + 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum

MSN2700-XXXX

32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

N/A

QFX5200-32C-32

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Juniper

100GbE

N/A

S6820-56HF

48 SFP+ + 8 QSFP Ports 100GbE Switch Ethernet

H3C

100GbE

N/A

CE6860-1-48S8CQ-EI

Huawei 100GbE Ethernet switch

Huawei

100GbE

N/A

7060CX-32S

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Arista

100GbE

N/A

3232C

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

N9K-C9236C

36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

93180YC-EX

48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

T7032-IX7

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Quanta


Tested 10/40GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

10GbE

N/A

5548UP

32x 10GbE SFP+ Switch System

Cisco

10/40GbE

N/A

7050Q

16 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Arista

10/40GbE

N/A

7050S

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Arista

10/40GbE

N/A

G8264

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Lenovo

10/40GbE

N/A

QFX3500

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Juniper

10/40GbE

N/A

S4810P-AC

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Force10

10/40GbE

N/A

3064

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Cisco

10/40GbE

N/A

8164F

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 2 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Dell

10/40GbE

N/A

S5000

48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Dell

10/40GbE

N/A

3132Q

4x 10GbE SFP+ and 32 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Cisco

40GbE

N/A

7050QX

32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Arista

40GbE

N/A

G8316

16x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Lenovo

40GbE

N/A

S6000

32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System

Dell

PRM Revision Compatibility

This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:

  • Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 30, 2025.
content here