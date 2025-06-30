Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
Internal Ref.
Issue
RM Ticket Status
3525865
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #3525865: Won't fix [Host FW - 44.1000 GA Release (Jan25 GA)]
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
Discovered in Version: 26.35.3006
3463527
Description: PhyLess Reset is currently not supported.
[ConnectX FW PHY - Design] BS #3463527: Won't fix [Host FW - Oct22 LTS-U4 35.3500 (Dec23)]
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PhyLess Reset
Discovered in Version: 26.35.3006
3267506
Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #3267506: Won't fix [Host FW - Oct22 LTS-U1 35.2000 (Nov22)]
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Counters, CRC
Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000
3200779
Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.
[ConnectX FW PCI - Design] BS #3200779: Closed (Rejected) [Host FW - 35.1000 GA Release]
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
2169950
Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2169950: Closed [Host FW - 27.6000: MUR Release]
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: FCS
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
3141072
Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #3141072: Won't fix [Host FW - 34.1000 GA Release]
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
2870970
Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.
Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2870970: Won't fix [future release]
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: GTP encapsulation
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
2866931
Description: When the host powers up directly into the standby mode, the adapter may not handle WOL packets.
[ConnectX FW System Mng - Design] BS #2866931: Closed [Host FW - 32.1000 GA Release]
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: WOL packets
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
2864238
Description: VPD cannot be accessed after firmware upgrade or reset when the following sequence is performed:
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2864238: Won't fix [TBD]
Workaround: Run the upgrade or reset sequence as follow:
Keywords: VDP
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
2780349
Description: As a result of having a single LED per port, features such as the Blinking Detection can work only when in low speed mode.
[ConnectX FW System Mng - Design] BS #2780349: Closed [Host FW - 32.1000 GA Release]
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: LED, port, Blinking Detection
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
2834990
Description: On rare occasions, when toggling both sides of the link, the link may not rise.
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2667681: Won't fix [Host FW - 31.1000 GA Release]
Workaround: Toggle the port to free it.
Keywords: Port toggling, link
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
2667681
Description: As the Connection Tracking (CT) is not moved to SW state after receiving a TCP RST packet, any packet that matches the windows even after the RST is marked as a valid packets.
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2667681: Won't fix [Host FW - 31.1000 GA Release]
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Connection Tracking
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
2378593
Description: Sub 1sec firmware update (fast reset flow) is not supported when updating from previous releases to the current one. Doing so may cause network disconnection events.
[ConnectX FW PCI - Design] BS #2378593: Closed [Host FW - 29.1000 GA Release]
Workaround: Use full reset flow for firmware upgrade/downgrade.
Keywords: Sub 1sec firmware update
Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016
2213356
Description: The following are the Steering Dump limitations:
[ConnectX FW - Core] F #2213356: Closed [Host FW - 29.1000 GA Release]
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Steering Bump
Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016
2365322
Description: When configuring adapter card's Level Scheduling, a QoS tree leaf (QUEUE_GROUP) configured with default rate_limit and default bw_share, may not obey the QoS restrictions imposed by any of the leaf’s ancestors.
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2365322: Closed [Host FW - 33.1000 GA Release]
Workaround: To prevent such a case, configure at least one of the following QoS attributes of a leaf:
Keywords: QoS
Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016
2201468
Description: Running multiple resets ("mlxfwreset --sync=1") simultaneously is not functioning properly,
[ConnectX FW Core - Design] BS #2201468: Closed (Rejected) [Host FW - 30.1000 GA Release]
Workaround: Wait a few seconds until you run "mlxfwreset --sync=0".
Keywords: mlxfwreset, reset-sync, reset, sync
Discovered in Version: 26.28.1002