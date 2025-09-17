On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-6 Lx Firmware
26.35.8002 / 26.35.4554 / 26.35.4506
MLNX_OFED
5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
3.10.52010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.22.1-526 / 4.22.1-417 / 4.22.1-406
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.6.902
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
UEFI
14.29.15
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
Cumulus
5.4 onwards
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
100GE
MCP7F00-A001R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7F00-A001R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7F00-A002R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7F00-A002R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7F00-A003R26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7F00-A003R30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GE
MCP7F00-A005R26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GE
MCP7F00-A01AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GE
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG
100GE
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GE
MCP7H00-G001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7H00-G001R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7H00-G001R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7H00-G002R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7H00-G002R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7H00-G003R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG
100GE
MCP7H00-G003R26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7H00-G003R30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GE
MCP7H00-G004R26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GE
MCP7H00-G01AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7H00-G02AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG
100GE
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GE
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GE
MFA7A20-C003
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m
100GE
MFA7A20-C005
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m
100GE
MFA7A20-C010
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m
100GE
MFA7A20-C020
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m
100GE
MFA7A50-C003
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
100GE
MFA7A50-C005
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
100GE
MFA7A50-C010
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
100GE
MFA7A50-C015
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
100GE
MFA7A50-C020
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
100GE
MFA7A50-C030
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m
Please note, the cables above are split cables where ConnectX-6 Lx adapter card in on the split side.
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
25GE
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
25GE
MCP2M00-A001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
25GE
MCP2M00-A001E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GE
MCP2M00-A002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
25GE
MCP2M00-A002E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GE
MCP2M00-A003E26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GE
MCP2M00-A003E30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GE
MCP2M00-A004E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GE
MCP2M00-A005E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GE
MCP2M00-A00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
25GE
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GE
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GE
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GE
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GE
MFA2P10-A003
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
25GE
MFA2P10-A005
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
25GE
MFA2P10-A007
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
25GE
MFA2P10-A010
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
25GE
MFA2P10-A015
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
25GE
MFA2P10-A020
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
25GE
MFA2P10-A030
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
25GE
MFA2P10-A050
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
25GE
MMA2P00-AS
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
25GE
MMA2P00-AS-SP
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package
25GE
MMA2P00-AS_FF
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
25GE
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua
25GE
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua
25GE
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua
25GE
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua
25GE
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua
25GE
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua
25GE
MMA2L20-AR
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
10GE
MAM1Q00A-QSA
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
10GE
MC2309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
10GE
MC2309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
10GE
MC2309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
10GE
MC2309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
10GE
MC2309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
10GE
MC2309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
10GE
MC3309124-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
10GE
MC3309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
10GE
MC3309124-006
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
10GE
MC3309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
10GE
MC3309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
10GE
MC3309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
10GE
MC3309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
10GE
MC3309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
10GE
MC3309130-0A1
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
10GE
MC3309130-0A2
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
10GE
MCP2100-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2100-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2100-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2101-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X01AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GE
MCP2104-X02AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10G
FTLX8571D3BCL-ME
Mellanox FTLX8571D3BCL-ME 10GB SFP+ Transceiver Module.
10G
MFM1T02A-SR
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR
10GE
MFM1T02A-LR
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR
Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
1GbE
MC3208011-SX
NVIDIA Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m
1GbE
MC3208411-T
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m
Speed
Cable OPN
Description
10GbE
74752-9096
Dell Active DAC SFP+, Cisco PN SFP-H10GB-CU5M, Molex PN 74752-9096
10GbE
74752-9096 (SFP-H10GB-SU5M)
Cisco-Molex INC Active DAC SFP+ 5m
10GbE
74752-9521
CISCO-MOLEX SFP28/SFP+ 10G Passive copper cable
10GbE
74752-9521 (SFP-H10GB-CU5M)
Cisco 10GBASE SFP+ modules
10GbE
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
10GbE
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
40G QSFP+ to 4xSFP+ DAC Breakout Direct Attach Cable 5m
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-1M
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 1 Meter
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-1M
Arista Compatible 10G SFP+ Passive Cable 1m
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-3M
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 3 Meter
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-5M
Arista 10GBASE-CR SFP+ Cable 5 Meter
10GbE
CAB-SFP-SFP-5M
Arista Compatible 10G SFP+ Passive Cable 5m
10GbE
FTLX1471D3BCL-ME
10GBASE-LR SFP+ 1310nm 10km DOM Transceiver Module
10GbE
FTLX8570D3BCL-C2
Cisco FET-10G 10-2566-02 FTLX8570D3BCL-C2 10Gbps Fabric Extender SFP+ Module
10GbE
FTLX8571D3BCL-ME
10gb SFP 850nm Optic Transceiver
10GbE
L45593-D178-B50
QSFP-4SFP10G-CU5M
10GbE
SFP-10G-SR
Cisco 10GBASE-SR SFP+ transceiver module for MMF, 850-nm wavelength, LC duplex connector
10GbE
SFP-10GB-SR
Cisco SFP+ 10GB SR optic module
10GbE
SFP-H10GB-CU1M
Cisco 1-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
10GbE
SFP-H10GB-CU3M
Cisco 3-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
10GbE
SFP-H10GB-CU5M
Cisco 5-m 10G SFP+ Twinax cable assembly, passive
25GbE
FTLF8536P4BCL
TRANSCEIVER 25GBE SFP SR
25GbE
LTF8507-PC07
HISENSE ACTIVE FIBER CABLE, 25GBE
25GbE
SFP-H25G-CU3M
CISCO 25GBASE-CR1 COPPER CABLE 3-METER NDCCGJ-C403
Tested 100GbE Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
100GbE
Spectrum-3
MSN4600-XXXX
64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum-2
MSN3700C-XXXX
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum-2
MSN3420-XXXX
48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum
MSN2410-XXXX
48-port 25GbE + 8-port 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
Spectrum
MSN2700-XXXX
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
NVIDIA
100GbE
N/A
QFX5200-32C-32
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Juniper
100GbE
N/A
S6820-56HF
48 SFP+ + 8 QSFP Ports 100GbE Switch Ethernet
H3C
100GbE
N/A
CE6860-1-48S8CQ-EI
Huawei 100GbE Ethernet switch
Huawei
100GbE
N/A
7060CX-32S
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Arista
100GbE
N/A
3232C
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
N9K-C9236C
36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
93180YC-EX
48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Cisco
100GbE
N/A
T7032-IX7
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
Quanta
Tested 10/40GbE Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
10GbE
N/A
5548UP
32x 10GbE SFP+ Switch System
Cisco
10/40GbE
N/A
7050Q
16 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Arista
10/40GbE
N/A
7050S
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Arista
10/40GbE
N/A
G8264
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Lenovo
10/40GbE
N/A
QFX3500
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Juniper
10/40GbE
N/A
S4810P-AC
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Force10
10/40GbE
N/A
3064
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Cisco
10/40GbE
N/A
8164F
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 2 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Dell
10/40GbE
N/A
S5000
48x 10GbE SFP+ and 4 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Dell
10/40GbE
N/A
3132Q
4x 10GbE SFP+ and 32 x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Cisco
40GbE
N/A
7050QX
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Arista
40GbE
N/A
G8316
16x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Lenovo
40GbE
N/A
S6000
32x 40GbE QSFP+ Switch System
Dell
This firmware version complies with the following Programmer’s Reference Manual:
Adapters Programmer’s Reference Manual (PRM), Rev 0.53 or later, which has Command Interface Revision 0x5. The command interface revision can be retrieved by means of the QUERY_FW command and is indicated by the field cmd_interface_rev.