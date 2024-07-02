NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.39.3560 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
Changes and New Feature History

Note

This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

Feature/Change

Description

26.39.3004

General

Stability improvements.

Feature/Change

Description

26.39.2048

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

Feature/Change

Description

26.39.1002

Expansion ROM

Added a caching mechanism to improved expansion ROM performance and to avoid any slow boot occurrences when loading the expansion ROM driver.

Live Migration Support for Image Size above 4GB

Added support for image size above 4GB when performing a live migration by splitting the image to chunks.

Crypto Algorithms

Extended the role-based authentication to cover all crypto algorithms. Now the TLS. IPsec. MACsec. GCM, mem2mem, and NISP work when nv_crypto_conf.crypto_policy = CRYPTO_POLICY_FIPS_LEVEL_2, meaning all cryptographic engines can also work in wrapped mode and not only in plaintext mode.

Programmable Congestion Control

Programmable Congestion Control is now the default CC mechanism. ZTR_RTTCC is the default CC algorithm when ECE is enabled and the CC algorithm negotiation succeeds, otherwise PCC DCQCN will be used.

Reserved mkey

Added new support for reserved mkey index range. When enabled, a range of mkey indexes is reserved for mkey by name use.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

Feature/Change

Description

26.38.1900

QKEY Mitigation in the Kernel

QKEY creation with the MSB set is available now for non-privileged users as well.

To allow non-privileged users to create QKEY with MSB set, the below new module parameter was added to ib_uverbs module:

  • Module Parameter: enforce_qkey_check

  • Description: Force QKEY MSB check for non-privileged user on UD QP creation

  • Default: 0 (disabled)

Note: In this release, this module parameter is disabled by default to ensure backward compatibility and give customers the opportunity to update their applications accordingly. In the upcoming release, it will be enabled by default, and later on deprecated.

Feature/Change

Description

26.38.1002

INT Packets

Added support for forwarding INT packets to the user application for monitoring purposes by matching the BTH acknowledge request bit (bth_a).

QKEY Mitigation in the Kernel

Non-privileged users are now blocked by default from setting controlled/privileged QKEYs (QKEY with MSB set).

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

Feature/Change

Description

26.37.1014

Monitoring Cloud Guest RoCE Statistics on Cloud Provider

This new capability enables the VM to track and limit its Vport's activity. This is done using the new q_counters counter which enables aggregation of other Vport's from PF GVMI.

Linux Bridge Offload

Added a flow rule that enables offloading of multicast traffic by broadcasting it to multi-Flow-Table in FDB.

PCC Algorithms

Enables a smooth and statically switch between PCC algorithms. In addition, the user can now switch between PCC algorithms while running traffic.

Hardware Steering: Bulk Allocation

Added support for 32 actions in the header modify pattern using bulk allocation.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

