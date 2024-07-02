On This Page
Changes and New Features
SR-IOV - Virtual Functions (VF) per Port - The maximum Virtual Functions (VF) per port is 127. For further information, see Known Issues.
It is recommended to enable the "above 4G decoding" BIOS setting for features that require a large amount of PCIe resources (e.g., SR-IOV with numerous VFs, PCIe Emulated Switch, Large BAR Requests).
Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.
Feature/Change
Description
26.39.3560
General
Stability improvements.
Unsupported Features
The following advanced feature are unsupported in the current firmware version:
The following service types:
SyncUMR
Mellanox transport
RAW IPv6
INT-A not supported for EQs only MSI-X
PCI VPD write flow (RO flow supported)
Streaming Receive Queue (STRQ) and collapsed CQ
Subnet Manager (SM) on VFs
RoCE LAG in Multi-Host/Socket-Direct
Unsupported Commands
QUERY_MAD_DEMUX
SET_MAD_DEMUX
CREATE_RQ - MEMORY_RQ_RMP
MODIFY_LAG_ASYNC_EVENT