Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.
Internal Ref.
Issue
4039634
Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic failure when modifying the
Keywords: VDPA, MRG_RXBUF
Discovered in Version: 26.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 26.39.4082
4149510
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when
Keywords: mbox
Discovered in Version: 26.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 26.39.4082
4149393
Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.
Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032
Discovered in Version: 26.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 26.39.4082
4148435
Description: Removed the logical port rate limiter to prevent the internal loopback traffic from exceeding the physical port network link speed when using the ESW scheduling feature.
Keywords: Logical port rate limiter
Discovered in Version: 26.39.3560
Fixed in Release: 26.39.4082
Internal Ref.
Issue
3887760
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.
Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error
Discovered in Version: 26.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 26.39.3560
Internal Ref.
Issue
Discovered in Version: 26.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 26.39.3004
Internal Ref.
Issue
3669258
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.
Keywords: mlxconfig
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.39.2048
Internal Ref.
Issue
3628848
Description: Updated the number of channels (ports) that are displayed in the iLO from 1 to 2 (num_channels_per_pkg=2) for dual port adapter cards.
Keywords: Number of channels (ports)
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.39.1002
3602169
Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel. Such behavior occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.
Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.
Keywords: Firmware steering
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.39.1002
3571251
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel
Keywords: VF live migration
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.39.1002
Internal Ref.
Issue
3365411
Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.
Keywords: Link failure
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002
3331179
Description: Improved token calculation.
Keywords: Token calculation
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002
3491841
Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".
Keywords: Firmware assert
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002
Internal Ref.
Issue
3434928
Description: Modified the RDE behavior to return an error if the chassis ID subtype is AgentId, or Port ID subtype is ChassisComp.
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014
3438177
Description: Enabled VF LAG hash mode. The
Keywords: VF LAG
Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014
2797986
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the adapter card from handling WoL packets when the host powered up directly into the standby mode.
Keywords: WoL packets
Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014
3327847
Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.
Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014