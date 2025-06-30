Bug Fixes History

What can I help you with?
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.39.5050 LTS
Note

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.

Internal Ref.

Issue

4039634

Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic failure when modifying the VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF bit for the VDPA device during traffic.

Keywords: VDPA, MRG_RXBUF

Discovered in Version: 26.39.3560

Fixed in Release: 26.39.4082

4149510

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.

Keywords: mbox

Discovered in Version: 26.39.3560

Fixed in Release: 26.39.4082

4149393

Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.

Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032

Discovered in Version: 26.39.3560

Fixed in Release: 26.39.4082

4148435

Description: Removed the logical port rate limiter to prevent the internal loopback traffic from exceeding the physical port network link speed when using the ESW scheduling feature.

Keywords: Logical port rate limiter

Discovered in Version: 26.39.3560

Fixed in Release: 26.39.4082

Internal Ref.

Issue

3887760

Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.

Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error

Discovered in Version: 26.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 26.39.3560

Internal Ref.

Issue

Description:

Keywords:

Discovered in Version: 26.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 26.39.3004

Internal Ref.

Issue

3669258

Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.

Keywords: mlxconfig

Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.39.2048

Internal Ref.

Issue

3628848

Description: Updated the number of channels (ports) that are displayed in the iLO from 1 to 2 (num_channels_per_pkg=2) for dual port adapter cards.

Keywords: Number of channels (ports)

Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.39.1002

3602169

Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel. Such behavior occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.

Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.

Keywords: Firmware steering

Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.39.1002

3571251

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.

Keywords: VF live migration

Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.39.1002

Internal Ref.

Issue

3365411

Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.

Keywords: Link failure

Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002

3331179

Description: Improved token calculation.

Keywords: Token calculation

Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002

3491841

Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002

Internal Ref.

Issue

3434928

Description: Modified the RDE behavior to return an error if the chassis ID subtype is AgentId, or Port ID subtype is ChassisComp.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014

3438177

Description: Enabled VF LAG hash mode. The LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION mlxconfig field is now modifiable.

Keywords: VF LAG

Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014

2797986

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the adapter card from handling WoL packets when the host powered up directly into the standby mode.

Keywords: WoL packets

Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014

3327847

Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.

Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014
