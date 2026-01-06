Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-6 Lx Firmware
26.39.5124 / 26.39.5050 / 26.39.4082
MLNX_OFED
23.10-6.1.6.1 / 23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
23.10-6.1.6.1 / 23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
23.10.51000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.26.1-35 / 4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
mstflint
4.26.1-35 / 4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.7.300
UEFI
14.32.17
Cumulus
5.4 onwards