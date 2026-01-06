NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.39.5124 LTS (2023 LTS U6)
VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

  • 127 VF per PF (254 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (1024 functions)

  • 127 VF (127 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (512 functions)

Known Issues

Internal Ref.

Issue

3464393

Description: PhyLess Reset is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PhyLess Reset

Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002

3525865

Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002

2878841

Description: Firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signature retransmit flow

Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014

3267506

Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Counters, CRC

Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000

3200779

Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

3141072

Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

2870970

Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain. Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002

2864238

Description: VPD cannot be accessed after firmware upgrade or reset when the following sequence is performed:

  1. Upgrade to a new firmware and perform a cold reboot

  2. Downgrade to an old firmware

  3. Run fwreset

  4. Upgrade to a new firmware

  5. Run fwreset

Workaround: Run the upgrade or reset sequence as follow:

  1. Upgrade to a new firmware and perform a cold reboot

  2. Downgrade to an old firmware

  3. Run fwreset

  4. Upgrade to a new firmware

  5. Perform a cold reboot

Keywords: VDP

Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010

2834990

Description: On rare occasions, when toggling both sides of the link, the link may not rise.

Workaround: Toggle the port to free it.

Keywords: Port toggling, link

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

2667681

Description: As the Connection Tracking (CT) is not moved to SW state after receiving a TCP RST packet, any packet that matches the windows even after the RST is marked as a valid packets.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Connection Tracking

Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014

2201468

Description: Running multiple resets ("mlxfwreset --sync=1") simultaneously is not functioning properly,

Workaround: Wait a few seconds until you run "mlxfwreset --sync=0".

Keywords: mlxfwreset, reset-sync, reset, sync

Discovered in Version: 26.28.1002
