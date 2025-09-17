NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.39.8002 LTS
Firmware Compatible Products

The chapter contains the following sections:

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

Note

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Supported Devices

Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-6 Lx Firmware

26.39.8002 / 26.39.5050 / 26.39.4082

MLNX_OFED

23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1 / 23.10-3.2.2.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1 / 23.10-3.2.2.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

23.10.51000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18 / 4.26.1-6

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

mstflint

4.26.1-31 / 4.26.1-18 / 4.26.1-6

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.7.300

UEFI

14.32.17

Cumulus

5.4 onwards
