Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3555832
Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic failure when modifying the VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF bit for the VDPA device during traffic.
Keywords: VDPA, MRG_RXBUF
Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.41.1000
3771100
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the second mkey index returning even if it was not set in the creation of the virtio q when querying virtio q object.
Keywords: VDPA, virtio, query object
Discovered in Version: 26.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 26.41.1000
3691774
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in traffic loss after performing Live Migration with virtio vq "frozen-ready" feature.
Note: When the traffic load is high, and the vq frozen-ready cap is on, traffic loss might still be experienced after modifying the vq from suspend to ready mode.
Keywords: VDPA, live migration, virtio, resume
Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.41.1000
3708035
Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.
Keywords: RoCE, SR
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.40.1000
3695219
Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.
Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.40.1000
3669258
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.
Keywords: mlxconfig
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.39.2048
3628848
Description: Updated the number of channels (ports) that are displayed in the iLO from 1 to 2 (num_channels_per_pkg=2) for dual port adapter cards.
Keywords: Number of channels (ports)
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.39.1002
3602169
Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel. Such behavior occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.
Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.
Keywords: Firmware steering
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.39.1002
3571251
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.
Keywords: VF live migration
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.39.1002
3365411
Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.
Keywords: Link failure
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002
3331179
Description: Improved token calculation.
Keywords: Token calculation
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002
3491841
Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".
Keywords: Firmware assert
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002