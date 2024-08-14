Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.42.1000
Note

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.

3555832

Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic failure when modifying the VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF bit for the VDPA device during traffic.

Keywords: VDPA, MRG_RXBUF

Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.41.1000

3771100

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the second mkey index returning even if it was not set in the creation of the virtio q when querying virtio q object.

Keywords: VDPA, virtio, query object

Discovered in Version: 26.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 26.41.1000

3691774

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in traffic loss after performing Live Migration with virtio vq "frozen-ready" feature.

Note: When the traffic load is high, and the vq frozen-ready cap is on, traffic loss might still be experienced after modifying the vq from suspend to ready mode.

Keywords: VDPA, live migration, virtio, resume

Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.41.1000

3708035

Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.

Keywords: RoCE, SR

Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.40.1000

3695219

Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.

Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN

Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.40.1000

3669258

Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.

Keywords: mlxconfig

Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.39.2048

3628848

Description: Updated the number of channels (ports) that are displayed in the iLO from 1 to 2 (num_channels_per_pkg=2) for dual port adapter cards.

Keywords: Number of channels (ports)

Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.39.1002

3602169

Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel. Such behavior occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.

Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.

Keywords: Firmware steering

Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.39.1002

3571251

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.

Keywords: VF live migration

Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.39.1002

3365411

Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.

Keywords: Link failure

Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002

3331179

Description: Improved token calculation.

Keywords: Token calculation

Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002

3491841

Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".

Keywords: Firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002

