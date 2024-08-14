Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3985535
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000
3938744
Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.
Keywords: HCA_CAP
Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000
3491575
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the "time_since_last_clear" counter showing wrong indications.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000
3859439
Description: Removed the logical port rate limiter to prevent the internal loopback traffic from exceeding the physical port network link speed when using the esw scheduling feature.
Keywords: Logical port rate limiter
Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000