Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

3985535 Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000

3938744 Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.

Keywords: HCA_CAP

Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000

3491575 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the "time_since_last_clear" counter showing wrong indications.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000

3859439 Description: Removed the logical port rate limiter to prevent the internal loopback traffic from exceeding the physical port network link speed when using the esw scheduling feature.

Keywords: Logical port rate limiter

Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000