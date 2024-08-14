NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.42.1000
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.42.1000  Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3985535

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000

3938744

Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.

Keywords: HCA_CAP

Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000

3491575

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the "time_since_last_clear" counter showing wrong indications.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000

3859439

Description: Removed the logical port rate limiter to prevent the internal loopback traffic from exceeding the physical port network link speed when using the esw scheduling feature.

Keywords: Logical port rate limiter

Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 14, 2024
content here