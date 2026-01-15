Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .
Internal Ref.
Issue
4355566
Description: Fixed high latency observed in IB_READ_LATACNY when eswitch scheduling is enabled and rate limit is set.
Keywords: Data latency
Discovered in Version: 26.43.2566
Fixed in Release: 26.43.3608
Internal Ref.
Issue
4055323
Description: Fixed a reference counter issue that resulted in the firmware assertion 0x889f with CQ reference counter underflow to solve a race condition.
Keywords: FW assertion
Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.43.2026
Internal Ref.
Issue
3961942
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.
Keywords: mbox
Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.43.1014
4040226
Description: Added a recovery step in case of CQ doorbell getting lost during VF migration.
Keywords: VF migration
Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.43.1014
4014351
Description: Fixed the query for FACTORY default NV configuration values. The firmware always returned the "next" value to be applied.
Keywords: Access register MNVDA, QUERY / SET configurations
Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.43.1014
Internal Ref.
Issue
3985535
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000
3938744
Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.
Keywords: HCA_CAP
Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000
3491575
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the "time_since_last_clear" counter showing wrong indications.
Keywords: Counters
Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000
3859439
Description: Removed the logical port rate limiter to prevent the internal loopback traffic from exceeding the physical port network link speed when using the esw scheduling feature.
Keywords: Logical port rate limiter
Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000
Internal Ref.
Issue
3555832
Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic failure when modifying the VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF bit for the VDPA device during traffic.
Keywords: VDPA, MRG_RXBUF
Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.41.1000
3771100
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the second mkey index returning even if it was not set in the creation of the virtio q when querying virtio q object.
Keywords: VDPA, virtio, query object
Discovered in Version: 26.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 26.41.1000
3691774
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in traffic loss after performing Live Migration with virtio vq "frozen-ready" feature.
Note: When the traffic load is high, and the vq frozen-ready cap is on, traffic loss might still be experienced after modifying the vq from suspend to ready mode.
Keywords: VDPA, live migration, virtio, resume
Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.41.1000
Internal Ref.
Issue
3708035
Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.
Keywords: RoCE, SR
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.40.1000
3695219
Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.
Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.40.1000