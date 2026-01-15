Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4780433 / 4450570
Description: Fixed an issue where the root complex sent MCTP-over-PCI messages before a BDF was assigned, causing responses to be sent with BDF 0. The fix ensures that MCTP messages routed by ID are ignored until a valid BDF is assigned.
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCI, BDF, MCTP messages
Discovered in Version: 26.43.3608
Fixed in Release: 26.43.4100
4778175 / 4362705
Description: Implemented additional strict validation of incoming NC-SI packets by verifying the payload length parameter to improve robustness and prevent malformed packet handling.
Keywords: NC-SI
Discovered in Version: 26.43.3608
Fixed in Release: 26.43.4100
4727304 / 4718947
Description: Fixed an issue in the steering definers used for LAG with IPv6 traffic.
Keywords: LAG, IPv6 traffic, steering
Discovered in Version: 26.43.3608
Fixed in Release: 26.43.4100
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.