Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
Internal Ref.
Issue
4402045
Description: When using programmable congestion control instead of hardware-based congestion control, internal loopback traffic is limited to wire speed.
Workaround: To revert to hardware congestion control and achieve higher bandwidth for internal loopback traffic, use the following command:
Keywords: Congestion Control, PCC, HW CC
Discovered in Version: 22.43.2026
3464393
Description: PhyLess Reset is currently not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PhyLess Reset
Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002
3525865
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002
2878841
Description: Firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Signature retransmit flow
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
3267506
Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Counters, CRC
Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000
3200779
Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
3141072
Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
2870970
Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain. Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: GTP encapsulation
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
2864238
Description: VPD cannot be accessed after firmware upgrade or reset when the following sequence is performed:
Workaround: Run the upgrade or reset sequence as follow:
Keywords: VDP
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
2834990
Description: On rare occasions, when toggling both sides of the link, the link may not rise.
Workaround: Toggle the port to free it.
Keywords: Port toggling, link
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
2667681
Description: As the Connection Tracking (CT) is not moved to SW state after receiving a TCP RST packet, any packet that matches the windows even after the RST is marked as a valid packets.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Connection Tracking
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
2201468
Description: Running multiple resets ("mlxfwreset --sync=1") simultaneously is not functioning properly,
Workaround: Wait a few seconds until you run "mlxfwreset --sync=0".
Keywords: mlxfwreset, reset-sync, reset, sync
Discovered in Version: 26.28.1002