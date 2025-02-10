Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4174552
Description: Enabled the get_pf_mac_address function for all available PFs.
Keywords: PF
Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.44.1036
4055323
Description: Fixed a reference counter issue that resulted in the firmware assertion 0x889f with CQ reference counter underflow to solve a race condition.
Keywords: FW assertion
Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.44.1036