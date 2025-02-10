NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.44.1036
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Issue

4174552

Description: Enabled the get_pf_mac_address function for all available PFs.

Keywords: PF

Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.44.1036

4055323

Description: Fixed a reference counter issue that resulted in the firmware assertion 0x889f with CQ reference counter underflow to solve a race condition.

Keywords: FW assertion

Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.44.1036
