Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.46.1006
Note

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .

Internal Ref.

Issue

4174552

Description: Enabled the get_pf_mac_address function for all available PFs.

Keywords: PF

Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.44.1036

4055323

Description: Fixed a reference counter issue that resulted in the firmware assertion 0x889f with CQ reference counter underflow to solve a race condition.

Keywords: FW assertion

Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.44.1036

Internal Ref.

Issue

3961942

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.

Keywords: mbox

Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.43.1014

4040226

Description: Added a recovery step in case of CQ doorbell getting lost during VF migration.

Keywords: VF migration

Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.43.1014

4014351

Description: Fixed the query for FACTORY default NV configuration values. The firmware always returned the "next" value to be applied.

Keywords: Access register MNVDA, QUERY / SET configurations

Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.43.1014

Internal Ref.

Issue

3985535

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE PortMetrics property Transceivers.SupplyVoltage to be reflected in incorrect units of 100uV instead of V.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000

3938744

Description: Prevented HCA_CAP from allowing rogue drivers to create more EQs than the number allowed in the HCA_CAP.max_num_eqs.

Keywords: HCA_CAP

Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000

3491575

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the "time_since_last_clear" counter showing wrong indications.

Keywords: Counters

Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000

3859439

Description: Removed the logical port rate limiter to prevent the internal loopback traffic from exceeding the physical port network link speed when using the esw scheduling feature.

Keywords: Logical port rate limiter

Discovered in Version: 26.41.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.42.1000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3555832

Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic failure when modifying the VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF bit for the VDPA device during traffic.

Keywords: VDPA, MRG_RXBUF

Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.41.1000

3771100

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the second mkey index returning even if it was not set in the creation of the virtio q when querying virtio q object.

Keywords: VDPA, virtio, query object

Discovered in Version: 26.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 26.41.1000

3691774

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in traffic loss after performing Live Migration with virtio vq "frozen-ready" feature.

Note: When the traffic load is high, and the vq frozen-ready cap is on, traffic loss might still be experienced after modifying the vq from suspend to ready mode.

Keywords: VDPA, live migration, virtio, resume

Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.41.1000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3708035

Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.

Keywords: RoCE, SR

Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.40.1000

3695219

Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.

Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN

Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 26.40.1000
