NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.46.1006
Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

Note

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Supported Devices

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:

Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-6 Lx Firmware

26.46.1006 / 26.45.1020 / 26.44.1036

DOCA-HOST

3.1.0 / 3.0.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

25.7.50000 / 25.4.50020 / 25.1.51010

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.33.0-169 / 4.32.0-120 / 4.31.0-149

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.8.100

UEFI

14.39.13

Cumulus

5.13.0 onwards
