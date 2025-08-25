Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
Known Issues
Internal Ref.
Issue
4394475
Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.
Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either
Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO
Detected in version: 26.45.1020
2169950
Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: FCS
Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000
3464393
Description: PhyLess Reset is currently not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PhyLess Reset
Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002
3525865
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002
3457472
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
3444395
Description: Assert 0x8ced would happen when using MEMIC and VDPA features together.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: vDPA, MEMIC, assert
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
2878841
Description: Firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Signature retransmit flow
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
3267506
Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Counters, CRC
Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000
3200779
Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
3141072
Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
2870970
Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain. Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: GTP encapsulation
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
2866931
Description: When the host powers up directly into the standby mode, the adapter may not handle WOL packets.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: WOL packets
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
2864238
Description: VPD cannot be accessed after firmware upgrade or reset when the following sequence is performed:
Workaround: Run the upgrade or reset sequence as follow:
Keywords: VDP
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
2780349
Description: As a result of having a single LED per port, features such as the Blinking Detection can work only when in low speed mode.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: LED, port, Blinking Detection
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
2834990
Description: On rare occasions, when toggling both sides of the link, the link may not rise.
Workaround: Toggle the port to free it.
Keywords: Port toggling, link
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
2667681
Description: As the Connection Tracking (CT) is not moved to SW state after receiving a TCP RST packet, any packet that matches the windows even after the RST is marked as a valid packets.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Connection Tracking
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
2378593
Description: Sub 1sec firmware update (fast reset flow) is not supported when updating from previous releases to the current one. Doing so may cause network disconnection events.
Workaround: Use full reset flow for firmware upgrade/downgrade.
Keywords: Sub 1sec firmware update
Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016
2213356
Description: The following are the Steering Dump limitations:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Steering Bump
Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016
2365322
Description: When configuring adapter card's Level Scheduling, a QoS tree leaf (QUEUE_GROUP) configured with default rate_limit and default bw_share, may not obey the QoS restrictions imposed by any of the leaf’s ancestors.
Workaround: To prevent such a case, configure at least one of the following QoS attributes of a leaf:
Keywords: QoS
Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016
2201468
Description: Running multiple resets ("mlxfwreset --sync=1") simultaneously is not functioning properly,
Workaround: Wait a few seconds until you run "mlxfwreset --sync=0".
Keywords: mlxfwreset, reset-sync, reset, sync
Discovered in Version: 26.28.1002