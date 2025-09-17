Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Feature/Change
Description
26.46.1006
RSS with Crypto Offload
Added support for RSS with crypto offload enabling the NIC to parallelize packet processing across CPU cores while performing encryption/decryption in hardware. Additionally, introduced a new l4_type_ext parameter with values: 0 (None), 1 (TCP), 2 (UDP), 3 (ICMP).
Incoming NC-SI Messages Validation for the payload_len Field
Added an extra validation for the payload_len field in incoming NC-SI messages. Previously, invalid packets might have been accepted; now, such packets are silently dropped.
26.45.1020
26.44.1036
Precision Time Protocol (PTP)
Enhanced traffic management of PTP packets to reduce their impact on regular network traffic.
NV config
Added a new NV config (SM_DISABLE, default 0) which, when enabled, blocks SMP traffic that does not originate from the SM.
Dynamic Long Cables
Added the ability to set cable length as a parameter in the PFCC access register. The cable length is used in the calculation of RX lossless buffer parameters, including size, Xoff, and Xon thresholds.
26.43.1014
RDMA Telemetry
Added the option to indicate an error CQE event on every selected function per eSwitch manager. This indication is defined as a new WQE including the relevant information about the error (such as: syndrome, function_id, timestamp, QPs num etc.).
The feature is configured using a new general object: RDMA-Telemetry object, and depends on the following new caps:
UID Permissions
Extended kernel lockdown permission set. The following sub-operations can now be called by tools (permission TOOLS_RESORCES) using new HCA capability bitmask field: tool_partial_cap.
The 5 sub-operations are:
The new added caps are:
Jump from NIC_TX to FDB_TX
Added
Jump to TIR or queue from FDB on Tx
Enabled hop reduction by bypassing NIC domain in various use cases. Such action r educes the number of hops (improves PPS) to deal with mass number of flows and devices.
To enable this new capability, a new STC action type "JUMP_TO_FDB_RX" was added to allow jumping into the RX side of a table.
26.42.1000
Memory Slow Release
Added a new command interface "Memory slow release" to enable/disable holding memory pages for a defined period of time. Once the timer expires, the firmware will return the pages to the driver.
Kernel Lockdown
Added support for MVTS register via a miscellaneous driver using the access_register PRM command.
26.41.1000
TRNG FIPS Compliance
Implemented Deterministic Random Bit Generator (DRBG) algorithm on top of firmware TRNG (the source for raw data input) in accordance with NIST SP800-90A.
vDPA Live Migration
Added support for vDPA virtual queue state change from suspend to ready, and discrete mkey for descriptor. vDPA Live Migration uses these two new capabilities to reduce downtime since vq can go back to ready state for traffic and descriptor-only-mkey can help reduce mkey mapping time.
NVConfig
Added a new NVConfig option to copy AR bit from the BTH header to the DHCP header.
Steering
Added the option provide field's offset and length in Steering add_action option.
Steering Match
Added support for steering match on packet l4_type through FTG/FTE.
Flex Parser Merge Mechanism
Extended Flex Parser merge mechanism to support hardware capabilities.
Flex Parser
Enabled the option to disable the native parser when the parse graph node is configured with the same conditions.
Flex Parser
Added support for father/son headers parsing.
LRO
Added support for tunnel_offload in LRO.
26.40.1000
ACL
Added support for egress ACL to the uplink by adding a new bit to the Set Flow Table Entry: allow_fdb_uplink_hairpin.
