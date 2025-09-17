Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-6 Lx Firmware
26.46.3048 / 26.46.1006 / 26.45.1020
DOCA-HOST
3.1.0 / 3.0.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
25.7.50000 / 25.4.50020 / 25.1.51010
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.33.0-169 / 4.32.0-120 / 4.31.0-149
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.8.100
UEFI
14.39.13
Cumulus
5.13.0 onwards