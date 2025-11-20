Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .
Internal Ref.
Issue
4366117
Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.
Keywords: PXE boot filters
Discovered in Version: 26.45.1020
Fixed in Release: 26.46.1006
Internal Ref.
Issue
4362972
Description: Fixed an issue where configuring PHY_RATE_MASK for 10G in NV settings incorrectly disabled 10G capabilities.
Keywords: PHY, 10G
Discovered in Version: 26.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 26.45.1020
4199274
Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.
Keywords: RTT, destination MAC
Discovered in Version: 26.44.1036
Fixed in Release: 26.45.1020
Internal Ref.
Issue
4174552
Description: Enabled the get_pf_mac_address function for all available PFs.
Keywords: PF
Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.44.1036
4055323
Description: Fixed a reference counter issue that resulted in the firmware assertion 0x889f with CQ reference counter underflow to solve a race condition.
Keywords: FW assertion
Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.44.1036
Internal Ref.
Issue
3961942
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.
Keywords: mbox
Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.43.1014
4040226
Description: Added a recovery step in case of CQ doorbell getting lost during VF migration.
Keywords: VF migration
Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.43.1014
4014351
Description: Fixed the query for FACTORY default NV configuration values. The firmware always returned the "next" value to be applied.
Keywords: Access register MNVDA, QUERY / SET configurations
Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 26.43.1014