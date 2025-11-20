NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.47.1026 (October 2025 GA Release)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.47.1026 (October 2025 GA Release)  Bug Fixes History

Bug Fixes History

Note

This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes .

Internal Ref.

Issue

4366117

Description: Configuring a small MTU leads to fragmentation of packets critical for the PXE boot process. As a result, the PXE boot filters mistakenly discard these packets, causing the PXE boot to fail.

Keywords: PXE boot filters

Discovered in Version: 26.45.1020

Fixed in Release: 26.46.1006

Internal Ref.

Issue

4362972

Description: Fixed an issue where configuring PHY_RATE_MASK for 10G in NV settings incorrectly disabled 10G capabilities.

Keywords: PHY, 10G

Discovered in Version: 26.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 26.45.1020

4199274

Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were incorrectly treated as having a valid destination MAC. The new firmware now discards RTT packets if their destination MAC does not match the port's MAC.

Keywords: RTT, destination MAC

Discovered in Version: 26.44.1036

Fixed in Release: 26.45.1020

Internal Ref.

Issue

4174552

Description: Enabled the get_pf_mac_address function for all available PFs.

Keywords: PF

Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.44.1036

4055323

Description: Fixed a reference counter issue that resulted in the firmware assertion 0x889f with CQ reference counter underflow to solve a race condition.

Keywords: FW assertion

Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.44.1036

Internal Ref.

Issue

3961942

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.

Keywords: mbox

Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.43.1014

4040226

Description: Added a recovery step in case of CQ doorbell getting lost during VF migration.

Keywords: VF migration

Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.43.1014

4014351

Description: Fixed the query for FACTORY default NV configuration values. The firmware always returned the "next" value to be applied.

Keywords: Access register MNVDA, QUERY / SET configurations

Discovered in Version: 26.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 26.43.1014
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 20, 2025
content here