Changes and New Features
To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.
Feature/Change
Description
26.47.1026
Enable/Disable ECN in Upstream
Added the ability to enable or disable ECN in the upstream by allowing the MODIFY_CONG_STATUS and QUERY_CONG_STATUS commands in mlx5_fwctl.
Bug Fixes
SR-IOV - Virtual Functions (VF) per Port - The maximum Virtual Functions (VF) per port is 127. For further information, see Known Issues.
It is recommended to enable the "above 4G decoding" BIOS setting for features that require a large amount of PCIe resources (e.g., SR-IOV with numerous VFs, PCIe Emulated Switch, Large BAR Requests).