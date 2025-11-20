Changes and New Features

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.47.1026 (October 2025 GA Release)
To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.

Feature/Change

Description

26.47.1026

Enable/Disable ECN in Upstream

Added the ability to enable or disable ECN in the upstream by allowing the MODIFY_CONG_STATUS and QUERY_CONG_STATUS commands in mlx5_fwctl.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

Important Notes

SR-IOV - Virtual Functions (VF) per Port - The maximum Virtual Functions (VF) per port is 127. For further information, see Known Issues.

It is recommended to enable the "above 4G decoding" BIOS setting for features that require a large amount of PCIe resources (e.g., SR-IOV with numerous VFs, PCIe Emulated Switch, Large BAR Requests).
