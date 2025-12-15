Changes and New Feature History

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.47.1088 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
Note

This section includes history of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

Feature/Change

Description

26.47.1026

Enable/Disable ECN in Upstream

Added the ability to enable or disable ECN in the upstream by allowing the MODIFY_CONG_STATUS and QUERY_CONG_STATUS commands in mlx5_fwctl.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

Feature/Change

Description

26.46.3048

Security Hardening Enhancements

This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

Feature/Change

Description

26.46.1006

RSS with Crypto Offload

Added support for RSS with crypto offload enabling the NIC to parallelize packet processing across CPU cores while performing encryption/decryption in hardware. Additionally, introduced a new l4_type_ext parameter with values: 0 (None), 1 (TCP), 2 (UDP), 3 (ICMP).

Incoming NC-SI Messages Validation for the payload_len Field

Added an extra validation for the payload_len field in incoming NC-SI messages. Previously, invalid packets might have been accepted; now, such packets are silently dropped.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

Feature/Change

Description

26.45.1020

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

Feature/Change

Description

26.44.1036

Precision Time Protocol (PTP)

Enhanced traffic management of PTP packets to reduce their impact on regular network traffic.

NV config

Added a new NV config (SM_DISABLE, default 0) which, when enabled, blocks SMP traffic that does not originate from the SM.

Dynamic Long Cables

Added the ability to set cable length as a parameter in the PFCC access register. The cable length is used in the calculation of RX lossless buffer parameters, including size, Xoff, and Xon thresholds.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.

