Changes and New Features
Info
To generate PLDM packages for firmware updates, users must install and use the MFT version that corresponds with the respective firmware release.
Feature/Change
Description
26.47.1088
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Note
SR-IOV - Virtual Functions (VF) per Port - The maximum Virtual Functions (VF) per port is 127. For further information, see Known Issues.
Note
It is recommended to enable the "above 4G decoding" BIOS setting for features that require a large amount of PCIe resources (e.g., SR-IOV with numerous VFs, PCIe Emulated Switch, Large BAR Requests).