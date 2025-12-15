NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.47.1088 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.47.1088 LTS (2025 LTS U1)  Firmware Compatible Products

On This Page

Firmware Compatible Products

The chapter contains the following sections:

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

Note

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Supported Devices

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:

Refer to the hardware documentation for the list of supported devices.

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-6 Lx Firmware

26.47.1088 / 26.47.1026 / 26.46.3048

DOCA-HOST

3.2.1 / 3.2.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

25.10.51000 / 25.10.50020 / 25.7.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.34.1-10 / 4.34.0-145 / 4.33.0-169

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.8.201

UEFI

14.40.10

Cumulus

5.15.0
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 15, 2025
content here