Cards for Intel Liquid-Cooled Platforms Installation Instructions

Carefully apply the thermal pad on the cool block (ASIC interposer) while ensuring it thoroughly covers it. Extra care should be taken not to damage the pad.

The thermal pad should be applied on the cool block from its tacky (wet) side. The pad should be applied with its non-tacky side facing up.

OR

Carefully apply the thermal pad on the coldplate while ensuring it thoroughly covers it. The below figure indicates the position of the thermal pad. Extra care should be taken not to damage the pad.

The thermal pad should be applied on the coldplate from its tacky (wet) side. The pad should be applied with its non-tacky side facing up.