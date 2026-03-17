Document Revision History
Date
Comments/Changes
Mar. 2026
Added Compliance
Nov. 2023
Added the 100GBASE-CR2 protocol to Specifications tables
Aug. 2023
Updated bracket dimensions in Specifications
May. 2023
Apr. 2023
Updated Monitoring
Mar. 2023
Updated mechanical drawings in Specifications
Dec. 2022
Aug. 2022
Jul. 2022
Updated the "SMBus Interface" under Interfaces.
Jan. 2022
Added MCX683105AN-HDAT.
Mar. 2021
Updated "Troubleshooting".
Dec. 2020
Updated installation instructions.
Dec. 2020
Added MCX653105A-HDAL and MCX653106A-HDAL support across the document.
Mar. 2020
Added MCX651105A-EDAT support across the document.
Sep. 2019
Added a note to the hardware installation instructions.
Aug. 2019
Updated "Package Contents" and "Hardware Installation"
Aug. 2019
Updated "PCI Express Pinouts Description".
Aug. 2019
Updated "Hardware Installation".
Jul. 2019
Updated "Linux Driver" and "Identifying the card in the system" to include lspci command output examples.
Jun. 2019
Jun. 2019
May. 20.19
May. 2019
Apr. 2019
Feb. 2019
Updated “Specifications"
Feb. 2019
Updated “Specifications”
Jan. 2019
Dec. 2018
Updated “Airflow Specifications”
Dec. 2018
Nov. 2018
Updated “Hardware Requirements”
Oct. 2018
First release