Document Revision History

Mar. 2026 Added Compliance

Nov. 2023 Added the 100GBASE-CR2 protocol to Specifications tables

Aug. 2023 Updated bracket dimensions in Specifications

May. 2023 Updated Specifications to include non-operational storage temperature specifications

Updated dual-port bracket dimensions

Apr. 2023 Updated Monitoring

Mar. 2023 Updated mechanical drawings in Specifications

Dec. 2022 Updated mechanical drawings in Specifications

Updated label in Finding the GUID/MAC on the Adapter Card

Aug. 2022 Added mechanical drawing and board label example for MCX683105AN-HDAT.

Added a note about FRU EEPROM memory component under the Features and Benefits table.

Jul. 2022 Updated the "SMBus Interface" under Interfaces.

Jan. 2022 Added MCX683105AN-HDAT.

Mar. 2021 Updated "Troubleshooting".

Dec. 2020 Updated installation instructions.

Dec. 2020 Added MCX653105A-HDAL and MCX653106A-HDAL support across the document.

Mar. 2020 Added MCX651105A-EDAT support across the document.

Sep. 2019 Added a note to the hardware installation instructions.

Aug. 2019 Updated "Package Contents" and "Hardware Installation"

Aug. 2019 Updated "PCI Express Pinouts Description".

Aug. 2019 Updated "Hardware Installation".

Jul. 2019 Updated "Linux Driver" and "Identifying the card in the system" to include lspci command output examples.

Jun. 2019 Added MCX653105A-HDAT and MCX654105A-HCAT to the UM.

Updated "LED Interfaces".

Jun. 2019 Added a note to "Windows Driver Installation".

Added short and tall brackets dimensions.

May. 20.19 Added mechanical drawings to "Specifications".

Updated PCB mechanical tolerance in "Specifications".

May. 2019 Updated "LEDs Interface" specifications.

Updated PCB mechanical tolerance in "Specifications".

Apr. 2019 Migrated to on-line format; minor reorganization.

Added a note to "Introduction"

Feb. 2019 Updated “Specifications"

Feb. 2019 Updated “Specifications”

Jan. 2019 Updated “Airflow Specifications”

Added a note to “Installation Instructions”

Dec. 2018 Updated “Airflow Specifications”

Dec. 2018 Updated “Hardware Requirements”

Updated “Product Overview”

Nov. 2018 Updated “Hardware Requirements”