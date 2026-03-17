NVIDIA ConnectX-6 InfiniBand/Ethernet Adapter Cards User Manual
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Linux Driver Installation

This section describes how to install and test the MLNX_OFED for Linux package on a single server with a NVIDIA ConnectX-6 adapter card installed.

Prerequisites

Requirements

Description

Platforms

A server platform with a ConnectX-6 InfiniBand/Ethernet adapter card installed.

Required Disk Space for Installation

1GB

Operating System

Linux operating system.

For the list of supported operating system distributions and kernels, please refer to the MLNX_OFED Release Notes

Installer Privileges

The installation requires administrator (root) privileges on the target machine.

Downloading NVIDIA OFED

  1. Verify that the system has a NVIDIA network adapter installed by running lscpi command. The below table provides output examples per ConnectX-6 card configuration.

    ConnectX-6 Card Configuration

    Single-port Socket Direct Card (2x PCIe x16)
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    [root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -i
a3:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28908 Family [ConnectX-6]
e3:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28908 Family [ConnectX-6]

    Dual-port Socket Direct Card (2x PCIe x16)
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    [root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -i
05:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28908A0 Family [ConnectX-6] 
05:00.1 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28908A0 Family [ConnectX-6]
82:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28908A0 Family [ConnectX-6] 
82:00.1 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28908A0 Family [ConnectX-6]

    In the output example above, the first two rows indicate that one card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 05 (hexadecimal), PCI Device number 00 and PCI Function number 0 and 1. The other card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 82 (hexadecimal), PCI Device number 00 and PCI Function number 0 and 1.Since the two PCIe cards are installed in two PCIe slots, each card gets a unique PCI Bus and Device number. Each of the PCIe x16 busses sees two network ports; in effect, the two physical ports of the ConnectX-6 Socket Direct adapter are viewed as four net devices by the system.

    Single-port PCIe x16 Card
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    [root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -ia
3:00.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28908 Family [ConnectX-6]

    Dual-port PCIe x16 Card
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    [root@mftqa-009 ~]# lspci |grep mellanox -ia
86:00.0 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28908A0 Family [ConnectX-6] 86:00.1 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT28908A0 Family [ConnectX-6]

    For Linux driver installation, please refer to NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.
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