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PCIe x8/16 Cards Installation Instructions
Applies to OPNs MCX651105A-EDAT, MCX654105A-HCAT, MCX654106A-HCAT, MCX683105AN-HDAT, MCX653106A-ECAT and MCX653105A-ECAT .
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 cards in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in Specifications.
Connect the adapter Card in an available PCI Express x16 slot in the chassis.
Step 1: Locate an available PCI Express x16 slot and insert the adapter card to the chassis.
Step 2: Hold the card by its edges and bracket, avoiding contact with the component or print side. Apply even pressure to both edges and carefully insert the adapter into the PCI Express slot until firmly seated.
Avoid touching the components on the adapter card. Avoid applying excessive force when seating the card, as this could damage the system or the adapter card components.
Secure the adapter card to the chassis.
Step 1: Secure the bracket to the chassis with the bracket screw.
Safety Precautions
The adapter is installed in a system that operates with voltages that can be lethal. Before uninstalling the adapter card, please observe the following precautions to avoid injury and prevent damage to system components.
Remove any metallic objects from your hands and wrists.
It is strongly recommended to use an ESD strap or other antistatic devices.
Turn off the system and disconnect the power cord from the server.
Card Removal
Please note that the following images are for illustration purposes only.
Verify that the system is powered off and unplugged.
Wait 30 seconds.
To remove the card, disengage the retention mechanisms on the bracket (clips or screws).
4. Holding the adapter card from its center, gently pull the ConnectX-6 and Auxiliary Connections cards out of the PCI Express slot.