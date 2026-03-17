PCIe x8/16 Cards Installation Instructions

Note Applies to OPNs MCX651105A-EDAT, MCX654105A-HCAT, MCX654106A-HCAT, MCX683105AN-HDAT, MCX653106A-ECAT and MCX653105A-ECAT .

Note Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 cards in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in Specifications.

Connect the adapter Card in an available PCI Express x16 slot in the chassis.

Step 1: Locate an available PCI Express x16 slot and insert the adapter card to the chassis.

Step 2: Hold the card by its edges and bracket, avoiding contact with the component or print side. Apply even pressure to both edges and carefully insert the adapter into the PCI Express slot until firmly seated.

Warning Avoid touching the components on the adapter card. Avoid applying excessive force when seating the card, as this could damage the system or the adapter card components.

Secure the adapter card to the chassis.

Step 1: Secure the bracket to the chassis with the bracket screw.