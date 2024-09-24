On This Page
- MCX651105A-EDAT Specifications
- MCX653105A-HDAT Specifications
- MCX653106A-HDAT Specifications
- MCX653105A-HDAL Specifications
- MCX653106A-HDAL Specifications
- MCX653105A-ECAT Specifications
- MCX653106A-ECAT Specifications
- MCX654105A-HCAT Specifications
- MCX654106A-HCAT Specifications
- MCX654106A-ECAT Specifications
- MCX653105A-EFAT Specifications
- MCX653106A-EFAT Specifications
- MCX683105AN-HDAT Specifications
- Adapter Card and Bracket Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions
Specifications
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a
Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port
Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Data Rate
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s
PCI Express Gen3.0/4.0
SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Voltage : 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Power and Airflow
Power
Cable
Typical Power
Passive Cables
10.1W
Maximum Power
Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W
|
Airflow (LFM) /
Ambient Temperature
|
Cable Type
Airflow Direction
Heatsink to Port
Port to Heatsink
Passive Cables
TBD
TBD
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cc
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a
Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port
Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Data Rate
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s
PCI Express Gen3/4:
SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow
Voltage : 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable
Typical Powerb
Passive Cables
19.3W
Maximum Power
Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W
|
Airflow (LFM) /
Ambient Temperature
|
Cable Type
Airflow Direction
Heatsink to Port
Port to Heatsink
Passive Cables
350 LFM / 55°C
250 LFM / 35°C
NVIDIA Active 4.7W Cables
500 LFM / 55°Cc
250 LFM / 35°C
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidityd
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. For engineering samples - add 250LFM
d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Dual QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a
Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port
Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Data Rate
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s
PCI Express Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow
Voltage : 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable
Typical Powerb
Passive Cables
23.6W
Maximum Power
Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W
|
Airflow (LFM) /
Ambient Temperature
|
Cable Type
Airflow Direction
Heatsink to Port
Port to Heatsink
Passive Cables
400 LFM / 55°C
300 LFM / 35°C
NVIDIA Active 4.7W Cables
950 LFM / 55°C
600 LFM / 48°Cd
300 LFM / 35°C
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidityc
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. For both operational and non-operational states.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in an liquid-cooled Intel® Server System D50TNP platform.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a
Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port
Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Data Rate
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s
PCI Express Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow
Voltage : 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable
Typical Powerb
Passive Cables
18.5W
Maximum Power
Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W
|
Airflow (LFM) / Ambient Temperature
|
Cable Type
Airflow Direction
Heatsink to Port
Port to Heatsink
Passive Cables
TBD
TBD
NVIDIA Active 4.7W Cables
TBD
TBD
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidityc
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. For both operational and non-operational states.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in an liquid-cooled Intel® Server System D50TNP platform.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Dual QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a
Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port
Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Data Rate
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s
PCI Express Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow
Voltage : 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable
Typical Powerb
Passive Cables
20.85W
Maximum Power
Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W
|
Airflow (LFM) / Ambient Temperature
|
Cable Type
Airflow Direction
Heatsink to Port
Port to Heatsink
Passive Cables
TBD
TBD
NVIDIA Active 4.7W Cables
TBD
TBD
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidityc
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. For both operational and non-operational states.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4 a
Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane)
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Data Rate
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s
PCIe Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow
Voltage : 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable
Typical Powerb
Passive Cables
15.6W
Maximum Power
Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W
|
Airflow (LFM) /
Ambient Temperature
|
Cable Type
Airflow Direction
Heatsink to Port
Port to Heatsink
Passive Cables
300 LFM / 55°C
200 LFM / 35°C
NVIDIA Active 2.7W Cables
300 LFM / 55°C
200 LFM / 35°C
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cc
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.
For power specifications when using a single-port configuration, please refer to MCX653105A-ECAT Specifications
Physical
Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Dual QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a
Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane) port
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Data Rate
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s
Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable
Typical Powerb
Passive Cables
21.0W
Maximum Power
Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W
|
Airflow (LFM) /
Ambient Temperature
|
Cable Type
Airflow Direction
Heatsink to Port
Port to Heatsink
Passive Cables
350 LFM / 55°C
250 LFM / 35°C
NVIDIA Active 2.7W Cables
550 LFM / 55°C
250 LFM / 35°C
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cc
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Size: 5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black) Length: 35cm
Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a
Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port
Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Data Rate
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s
Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Adapter Card Power
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Power
Cable
Typical Powerb
Passive Cables
27.1W
Maximum Power
Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)
Voltage : 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W
Active Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Power
Typical Power
3.0W
Maximum Power
4.0W
Airflow
|
Airflow (LFM) /
Ambient Temperature
|
Cable Type
Airflow Direction
Heatsink to Port
Port to Heatsink
Passive Cables
600 LFM / 55°C
350 LFM / 35°C
NVIDIA Active 4.7W Cables
600 LFM / 55°Cc
350 LFM / 35°C
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°c
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cd
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. For engineering samples - add 250LFM
d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.
For power specifications when using a single-port configuration, please refer to MCX654105A-HCAT Specifications
Physical
Low Profile Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Size: 5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black) Length: 35cm
Connector: Dual QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a
Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port
Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Data Rate
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s
Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Adapter Card Power
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Power
Cable
Typical Powerb
Passive Cables
31.4W
Maximum Power
Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)
Voltage : 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W
Active Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Power
Typical Power
3.0W
Maximum Power
4.0W
|
Airflow (LFM) /
Ambient Temperature
|
Cable Type
Airflow Direction
Heatsink to Port
Port to Heatsink
Passive Cables
700 LFM / 55°C
400 LFM / 35°C
NVIDIA Active 4.7W Cables
1050 LFM / 55°C
600 LFM / 48°C
400 LFM / 35°C
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cc
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM// KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Size: 5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black) Length: 35cm
Connector: Dual QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane)
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Data Rate
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/HDR100/EDR
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s
Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Adapter Card Power
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable
Typical Powerb
Passive Cables
27.1W
Maximum Power
Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W
Active Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Power
Typical Power
3.0W
Maximum Power
4.0W
Airflow
|
Airflow (LFM) /
Ambient Temperature
|
Cable Type
Airflow Direction
Heatsink to Port
Port to Heatsink
Passive Cables
600 LFM / 55°C
400 LFM / 35°C
NVIDIA Active 2.7W Cables
700 LFM / 55°C
400 LFM / 35°C
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cc
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a
Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane) port
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Data Rate
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s
Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes, Socket Direct (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Adapter Card Power
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Maximum current: 100mA
Power
Cable
Typical Powerb
Passive Cables
19.4W
Maximum Power
Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W
Airflow
|
Airflow (LFM) /
Ambient Temperature
|
Cable Type
Airflow Direction
Heatsink to Port
Port to Heatsink
Passive Cables
300 / 55°C
200 / 35°C
NVIDIA Active 2.75W Cables
300 / 55°C
200 / 35°C
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cc
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidityc
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.
For power specifications when using a single-port configuration, please refer to MCX653105A-EFAT Specifications.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Dual QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane) port
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Data Rate
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR, HDR100
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s
Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes, Socket Direct (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Adapter Card Power and Airflow
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Power
Cable
Typical Powerb
Passive Cables
21.6W
Maximum Power
Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)
Voltage : 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W
|
Airflow (LFM) /
Ambient Temperature
|
Cable Type
Airflow Direction
Heatsink to Port
Port to Heatsink
Passive Cables
350 LFM / 55°C
250 LFM / 35°C
NVIDIA Active 2.75W Cables
550 LFM / 55°C
250 LFM / 35°C
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cc
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.
Physical
Adapter Card Size: 5.59 in. x 2.71 in. (142mm x 68.90mm)
Connector: Single QSFP InfiniBand (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a
HDR (4 lanes x 50Gb/s per lane) , HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (4 lanes x 25Gb/s per lane), FDR (4 lanes x 14.0625Gb/s), 1X/2X/4X SDR (4 lanes x 2.5Gb/s per lane).
Data Rate
InfiniBand
HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR
Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes
Adapter Card Power
Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX
Power
Cable
Typical Powerb
Passive Cables
19.58W
Maximum Power
Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)
Voltage : 3.3Aux
Maximum current: 100mA
Maximum power available through QSFP port: 5W
|
Airflow
|
Airflow (LFM) /
Ambient Temperature
|
Cable Type
Airflow Direction
Heatsink to Port
Port to Heatsink
Passive Cables
TBD
TBD
NVIDIA Active 2.75W Cables
TBD
TBD
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cc
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
Adapter Cards
ConnectX-6 PCIe x16 Dual-port Adapter Card
ConnectX-6 PCIe x8 Dual-port Adapter Card
ConnectX-6 PCIe x16 Single-port Adapter Card
ConnectX-6 PCIe x8 Single-port Adapter Card
MCX653105A-HDAL
Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card
Brackets Dimensions
Dual-port Adapter Tall Bracket
Dual-port Adapter Short Bracket
Single-port Adapter Tall Bracket
Single-port Adapter Short Bracket