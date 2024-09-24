Note Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.

Physical Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm) Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical) Protocol Support InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR Data Rate InfiniBand SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100 Ethernet 1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s PCI Express Gen3.0/4.0 SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible) Voltage : 3.3Aux Maximum current: 100mA Power and Airflow Power Cable Typical Power b Passive Cables 10.1W Maximum Power Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials) Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W Airflow (LFM) / Ambient Temperature Cable Type Airflow Direction Heatsink to Port Port to Heatsink Passive Cables TBD TBD Environmental Temperature Operational 0°C to 55°C Non-operational -40°C to 70°Cc Humidity Operational 10% to 85% relative humidity Non-operational 10% to 90% relative humidity Altitude (Operational) 3050m Regulatory Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.