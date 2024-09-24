NVIDIA ConnectX-6 InfiniBand/Ethernet Adapter Cards User Manual
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Specifications

MCX651105A-EDAT Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.

Physical

Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a

Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Data Rate

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s

PCI Express Gen3.0/4.0

SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Voltage : 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Power and Airflow

Power

Cable

Typical Powerb

Passive Cables

10.1W

Maximum Power

Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W

Airflow (LFM) /

Ambient Temperature

Cable Type

Airflow Direction

Heatsink to Port

Port to Heatsink

Passive Cables

TBD

TBD

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cc

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX653105A-HDAT Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.

Physical

Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a

Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Data Rate

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s

PCI Express Gen3/4:

SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage : 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable

Typical Powerb

Passive Cables

19.3W

Maximum Power

Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W

Airflow (LFM) /

Ambient Temperature

Cable Type

Airflow Direction

Heatsink to Port

Port to Heatsink

Passive Cables

350 LFM / 55°C

250 LFM / 35°C

NVIDIA Active 4.7W Cables

500 LFM / 55°Cc

250 LFM / 35°C

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidityd

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. For engineering samples - add 250LFM

d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX653106A-HDAT Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.

Physical

Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a

Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Data Rate

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s

PCI Express Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage : 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable

Typical Powerb

Passive Cables

23.6W

Maximum Power

Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W

Airflow (LFM) /

Ambient Temperature

Cable Type

Airflow Direction

Heatsink to Port

Port to Heatsink

Passive Cables

400 LFM / 55°C

300 LFM / 35°C

NVIDIA Active 4.7W Cables

950 LFM / 55°C

600 LFM / 48°Cd

300 LFM / 35°C

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidityc

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. For both operational and non-operational states.

MCX653105A-HDAL Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in an liquid-cooled Intel® Server System D50TNP platform.

Physical

Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a

Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Data Rate

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s

PCI Express Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage : 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable

Typical Powerb

Passive Cables

18.5W

Maximum Power

Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W

Airflow (LFM) / Ambient Temperature

Cable Type

Airflow Direction

Heatsink to Port

Port to Heatsink

Passive Cables

TBD

TBD

NVIDIA Active 4.7W Cables

TBD

TBD

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidityc

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. For both operational and non-operational states.

MCX653106A-HDAL Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in an liquid-cooled Intel® Server System D50TNP platform.

Physical

Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a

Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Data Rate

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s

PCI Express Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage : 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable

Typical Powerb

Passive Cables

20.85W

Maximum Power

Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W

Airflow (LFM) / Ambient Temperature

Cable Type

Airflow Direction

Heatsink to Port

Port to Heatsink

Passive Cables

TBD

TBD

NVIDIA Active 4.7W Cables

TBD

TBD

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidityc

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. For both operational and non-operational states.

MCX653105A-ECAT Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.

Physical

Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4 a

Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Data Rate

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s

PCIe Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage : 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable

Typical Powerb

Passive Cables

15.6W

Maximum Power

Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W

Airflow (LFM) /

Ambient Temperature

Cable Type

Airflow Direction

Heatsink to Port

Port to Heatsink

Passive Cables

300 LFM / 55°C

200 LFM / 35°C

NVIDIA Active 2.7W Cables

300 LFM / 55°C

200 LFM / 35°C

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cc

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX653106A-ECAT Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.

Note

For power specifications when using a single-port configuration, please refer to MCX653105A-ECAT Specifications

Physical

Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a

Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane) port

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Data Rate

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s

Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable

Typical Powerb

Passive Cables

21.0W

Maximum Power

Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W

Airflow (LFM) /

Ambient Temperature

Cable Type

Airflow Direction

Heatsink to Port

Port to Heatsink

Passive Cables

350 LFM / 55°C

250 LFM / 35°C

NVIDIA Active 2.7W Cables

550 LFM / 55°C

250 LFM / 35°C

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cc

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX654105A-HCAT Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.

Physical

Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Size: 5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black) Length: 35cm

Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a

Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Data Rate

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s

Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Adapter Card Power

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Power

Cable

Typical Powerb

Passive Cables

27.1W

Maximum Power

Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)

Voltage : 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W

Active Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Power

Typical Power

3.0W

Maximum Power

4.0W

Airflow

Airflow (LFM) /

Ambient Temperature

Cable Type

Airflow Direction

Heatsink to Port

Port to Heatsink

Passive Cables

600 LFM / 55°C

350 LFM / 35°C

NVIDIA Active 4.7W Cables

600 LFM / 55°Cc

350 LFM / 35°C

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°c

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cd

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. For engineering samples - add 250LFM

d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX654106A-HCAT Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.

Note

For power specifications when using a single-port configuration, please refer to MCX654105A-HCAT Specifications

Physical

Low Profile Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Size: 5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black) Length: 35cm

Connector: Dual QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a

Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Data Rate

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gb/s

Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Adapter Card Power

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Power

Cable

Typical Powerb

Passive Cables

31.4W

Maximum Power

Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)

Voltage : 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W

Active Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Power

Typical Power

3.0W

Maximum Power

4.0W

Airflow (LFM) /

Ambient Temperature

Cable Type

Airflow Direction

Heatsink to Port

Port to Heatsink

Passive Cables

700 LFM / 55°C

400 LFM / 35°C

NVIDIA Active 4.7W Cables

1050 LFM / 55°C

600 LFM / 48°C

400 LFM / 35°C

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cc

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM// KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX654106A-ECAT Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.

Physical

Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Size: 5.09 in. x 2.32 in. (129.30mm x 59.00mm)Two Cabline CA-II Plus harnesses (white and black) Length: 35cm

Connector: Dual QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a

Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Data Rate

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/HDR100/EDR

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s

Gen3: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s, x16 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Adapter Card Power

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable

Typical Powerb

Passive Cables

27.1W

Maximum Power

Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W

Active Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card Power

Typical Power

3.0W

Maximum Power

4.0W

Airflow

Airflow (LFM) /

Ambient Temperature

Cable Type

Airflow Direction

Heatsink to Port

Port to Heatsink

Passive Cables

600 LFM / 55°C

400 LFM / 35°C

NVIDIA Active 2.7W Cables

700 LFM / 55°C

400 LFM / 35°C

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cc

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX653105A-EFAT Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.

Physical

Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a

Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane) port

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Data Rate

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s

Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes, Socket Direct (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Adapter Card Power

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Maximum current: 100mA

Power

Cable

Typical Powerb

Passive Cables

19.4W

Maximum Power

Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W

Airflow

Airflow (LFM) /

Ambient Temperature

Cable Type

Airflow Direction

Heatsink to Port

Port to Heatsink

Passive Cables

300 / 55°C

200 / 35°C

NVIDIA Active 2.75W Cables

300 / 55°C

200 / 35°C

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cc

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidityc

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX653106A-EFAT Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.

Note

For power specifications when using a single-port configuration, please refer to MCX653105A-EFAT Specifications.

Physical

Adapter Card Size: 6.6 in. x 2.71 in. (167.65mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a

Auto-Negotiation: 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane) port

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Data Rate

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR, HDR100

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s

Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes, Socket Direct (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Adapter Card Power and Airflow

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Power

Cable

Typical Powerb

Passive Cables

21.6W

Maximum Power

Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)

Voltage : 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 5W

Airflow (LFM) /

Ambient Temperature

Cable Type

Airflow Direction

Heatsink to Port

Port to Heatsink

Passive Cables

350 LFM / 55°C

250 LFM / 35°C

NVIDIA Active 2.75W Cables

550 LFM / 55°C

250 LFM / 35°C

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cc

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX683105AN-HDAT Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power and airflow as stated in the below table.

Physical

Adapter Card Size: 5.59 in. x 2.71 in. (142mm x 68.90mm)

Connector: Single QSFP InfiniBand (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.4a

HDR (4 lanes x 50Gb/s per lane) , HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), EDR (4 lanes x 25Gb/s per lane), FDR (4 lanes x 14.0625Gb/s), 1X/2X/4X SDR (4 lanes x 2.5Gb/s per lane).

Data Rate

InfiniBand

HDR/HDR100/EDR/FDR/SDR

Gen3/4: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s/16GT/s, x16 lanes

Adapter Card Power

Voltage: 12V, 3.3VAUX

Power

Cable

Typical Powerb

Passive Cables

19.58W

Maximum Power

Please refer to ConnectX-6 VPI Power Specifications (requires NVONline login credentials)

Voltage : 3.3Aux

Maximum current: 100mA

Maximum power available through QSFP port: 5W

Airflow

Airflow (LFM) /

Ambient Temperature

Cable Type

Airflow Direction

Heatsink to Port

Port to Heatsink

Passive Cables

TBD

TBD

NVIDIA Active 2.75W Cables

TBD

TBD

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cc

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes: a. The ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

Adapter Card and Bracket Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

Adapter Cards

ConnectX-6 PCIe x16 Dual-port Adapter Card

ConnectX-6 PCIe x8 Dual-port Adapter Card

image2020-11-4_16-28-24-version-1-modificationdate-1662068472517-api-v2.png
image2022-8-4_15-53-56-version-1-modificationdate-1662068472290-api-v2.png

ConnectX-6 PCIe x16 Single-port Adapter Card

ConnectX-6 PCIe x8 Single-port Adapter Card

image2022-12-6_17-59-2-version-1-modificationdate-1670382590933-api-v2.png
image2022-12-6_18-5-30-version-1-modificationdate-1670382590810-api-v2.png

MCX653105A-HDAL

Auxiliary PCIe Connection Card

image2020-11-4_16-29-16-version-1-modificationdate-1662068472450-api-v2.png

Brackets Dimensions

Dual-port Adapter Tall Bracket

Dual-port Adapter Short Bracket

dual-port_bracket-version-1-modificationdate-1684981779933-api-v2.png
image2023-3-29_12-31-7-version-1-modificationdate-1680122350297-api-v2.png

Single-port Adapter Tall Bracket

Single-port Adapter Short Bracket

image2023-8-30_11-47-32-version-1-modificationdate-1693427997783-api-v2.png

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