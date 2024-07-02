Bug Fixes History
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3673153
|
Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.
|
Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
|
3673382
|
Description: Fixed a statics issue that caused the i2c access to module to lock and stuck the switch.
|
Keywords: i2c, switch
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
|
|
3570172
|
Description: Added support for NCSI channel on both ports.
|
Keywords: NC-SI channel
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
|
3673372
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the firmware to miscalculate the value of the maximum current temperature measured from all the diodes (found in the Internal_sensor_curr_temp field).
|
Keywords: Sensor, temperature
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
|
3674613 / 3673402
|
Description: Improved SPDM v1.0 compatibility.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
|
3673418
|
Description: Fixed SPDM measurements signature.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
|
3673438
|
Description: Fixed the SPDM operations order according to the spec. v1.1.0.
|
Keywords: SPDM operations
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
|
3673304
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevent MSI Interrupts from being advertised correctly, resulting in the wrong MSI being sent.
|
Keywords: MSI
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
|
3673323
|
Description: Changed the bar configuration algorithm so that the last update to the bar address will be the one that takes affect when the host configures the same bar address for two different PFs.
|
Keywords: Network Interface
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
|
3673334
|
Description: Changed the protection mechanism for BAR configuration.
|
Keywords: BAR configuration
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
|
3673176
|
Description: Fixed a rare deadlock case between 2 DC packets in the RX side.
|
Keywords: Firmware deadlock
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
|
3673180
|
Description: Update SX root to work with driverless mode in vport0 GVMI teardown.
|
Keywords: Driverless mode
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
|
|
3333959
|
Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.
|
Keywords: ACS
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
|
3426519
|
Description: Added a new condition to check the port split number to resolve an issue that caused the port LEDs to be OFF.
|
Keywords: Port split
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
|
3426493
|
Description: Fixed the NEGOTIATE_ALGORITHMS response according to the SPDM specification.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
|
3492613
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the system not to detect the PCIe device during slot DC power cycle tests.
|
Keywords: PCIe device, DC power cycle tests
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
|
3491989
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.
|
Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
|
3426533
|
Description: Fixed an issues that occurred during secure firmware update when decrypting and authenticating each chunk of data using its authentication tag. The issue appeared when the main code chunk was split between the user chunks and any GCM operation (e.g., flash read with decryption). This GCM operation broke the GCM context for main chunk authentication and therefore failed.
|
Keywords: Secure firmware update, GCM, code chunk
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
|
3467228
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the interface type being shown as "unsupported" in CMIS modules.
|
Keywords: CMIS
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
|
3337212
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevent the ConnectX-7 OCP 3.0 card from detecting that the PCIe link was down during slot AC power cycle.
|
Keywords: PCIe link AC power cycle
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
|
3337214
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device link down, and the device not being able to get traffic when moving between two states DETECT and POLLING CONFIG in RTL.
|
Keywords: RTL, link down, traffic
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
|
3467221
|
Description: Added the option to clear the DPC registers after warm reboot.
|
Keywords: DPC
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
|
3467220
|
Description: Fixed wrong credits configuration when MAX_ACC_OUT_READ was configured.
|
Keywords: Configuration
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
|
3426465
|
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented the hardware from handling an error flow that occurred when accessing the DPA cluster L2 cache from the firmware processor. In this case the firmware processor hardware requested a VA=>PA translation from the internal mmio, and the address translation was broken by the mmio on the 4K page boundary.
|
Keywords: Error handling, mmio, firmware processor
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
|
|
3217896
|
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
|
Keywords: RDE
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
|
3241357
|
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
|
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
|
3227764
|
Description: Updated the GET_CERTIFICATE response fields according to the SPDM v1.1.0 specification. Added the following certificate chain header fields: length, reserved, root hash.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
|
3124378
|
Description: Updated counters and their path to allow NeoHost to run properly on ConnectX7 adapter cards with secure firmware.
|
Keywords: NeoHost, counters
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
|
3215393
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.
|
Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
|
|
3110205
|
Description: Fixed inconsistent TCP performance when sending multiple streams.
|
Keywords: Performance
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
|
3138401
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused host's PCI device to disappear after running 12V cycles in a loop while there was traffic between the hosts in a Multi-Host platform.
|
Keywords: PCI device, Multi-Host platform, 12V cycles
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
|
3148833
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in lack of communication with the BMC from the host (IPv4/IPv6) when using BMC version v2022.22.1.
|
Keywords: BMC
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
|
3143956
|
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to ConnectX-7 adapter card, once in few fwresets the link may raise in 1G speed instead of the highest speed enabled.
|
Keywords: Speed rate
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
|
|
2931516
|
Description: Added support for SPDM Get_measurements command.
Note: Executing the command with a signature request without measurements, can cause an invalid L1 hash calculation.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3091233
|
Description: Added support for SPDM Challenge command.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
2907008
|
Description: Fixed PCIe link down failures during PCIe speed change tests.
|
Keywords: PCIe, link down
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3134894
|
Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.
|
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3039007
|
Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.
|
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3059379
|
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
|
Keywords: MCTP control command
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3133476
|
Description: Added the following new checks to commands' interface:
|
Keywords: Command checks
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3047521
|
Description: Implemented a firmware flow to power up/down the PLL from downstream links upon PERST assertion/de-assertion.
|
Keywords: PLL, PERST
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3132594
|
Description: MAC allocation in adapter cards that support Port-Per-Host feature ("host isolation") is reordered to fit the required range.
Note: After burning a new firmware, the user must power cycle the server, and run the DHCP flow to recover the MAC changes.
|
Keywords: MAC allocation, PortPerHost
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3085879
|
Description: On rare occasions, when connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch system using the optical cable OPN MFA1A00-C003, the link up time is ~7sec.
|
Keywords: Optical cables, link up time
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
2994292
|
Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.
|
Keywords: Race condition
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3023847
|
Description: Enabled sending and receiving traffic with a different LID than the host LID in MetroX applications.
|
Keywords: MetroX, LID based
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
|
2920813
|
Description: The an_disable flow is not supported in ConnectX-7 adapter cards for 25GbE and 50G_2x link speeds when using one of the following cables:
The flow is supported only when configuring FEC using the PPLM register.
|
Keywords: AN, cables, 25GbE, FEC
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
3039348
|
Description: Host Chaining is currently not supported in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.
|
Keywords: Host Chaining
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
3023751
|
Description: Link flapping may occur when using ConnectX-7 adapter cards with HDR optic cables.
|
Keywords: Link flapping, HDR optic cables
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
3046168
|
Description: Congestion Control is not enabled when one link type of different ports is different.
|
Keywords: Congestion Control, Link Type, PCC
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
3009525
|
Description: A Bit Error Rate (BER) of 1e-9 might occur when using optical cables.
|
Keywords: BER
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3036791
|
Description: Configuring 400G_8x in force mode is currently not supported.
|
Keywords: 400G_8x in force mode
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3004352
|
Description: LRO is currently not supported.
|
Keywords: LRO
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
|
2969829
|
Description: On rare occasions, the HDR speed link up time when using the optical module MFA7U10-H010 might take up to 70sec.
|
Keywords: HDR, link up time, optical cable
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
3024199
|
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to an NVIDIA Quantum switch using the copper cable (MCP1600-E01AE30), the link is Down when in EDR speed.
|
Keywords: EDR, copper cable, NVIDIA Quantum
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
2947588
|
Description: Trying to query/burn the firmware using the flint utility when the image is pending (after firmware burn and before firmware reset), results in the action's failure.
|
Keywords: flint, query/burn firmware
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
3047723
|
Description: When changing the protocols from ETH to IB on two ConnectX-7 adapter cards connected to each other, the ports on both sides must be toggled to get the link up.
|
Keywords: Linkup, port toggling, protocol change
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
3033874
|
Description: Connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to either a ConnectX-5 adapter card or to an NVIDIA Spectrum switch system is supported only when using a 100GbE optic cables and when configuring ConnectX-5 or the NVIDIA Spectrum switch system to Force Mode.
|
Keywords: Linkup connectivity
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030