Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
3887718 / 3887726
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in VF FLR being stuck when his PF triggered the FLR as well.
Keywords: VF FLR, PF
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3673338
Description: Fixed an issue where the CR_SPACE was open to any read operation, even though some reads could lock the gateway. Bad reads from CR_SPACE will now result in a bad_access error being returned.
Keywords: CR_SPACE, Gateway
Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030
3910367
Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.
Keywords: CR-SPACE registers
Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030
3910369
Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.
Keywords: CR-SPACE registers
Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030
3748946
Description: Added back the Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE) hardware component to improve the signal integrity link.
Keywords: Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE)
Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030