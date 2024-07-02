NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.35.4030 LTS
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref.

Issue

3887718 / 3887726

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in VF FLR being stuck when his PF triggered the FLR as well.

Keywords: VF FLR, PF

Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560

3673338

Description: Fixed an issue where the CR_SPACE was open to any read operation, even though some reads could lock the gateway. Bad reads from CR_SPACE will now result in a bad_access error being returned.

Keywords: CR_SPACE, Gateway

Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030

3910367

Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.

Keywords: CR-SPACE registers

Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030

3910369

Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.

Keywords: CR-SPACE registers

Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030

3748946

Description: Added back the Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE) hardware component to improve the signal integrity link.

Keywords: Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE)

Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030

