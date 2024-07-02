Firmware Compatible Products

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.35.4030 LTS
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200 2 , NDR 2

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2 200GbE2

  • PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Supported Devices

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

Device Description

900-9X721-003N-DT0

MCX75510AAS-NEAT

MT_0000000800

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 400Gb/s NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X7AH-0078-DTZ

MCX755106AS-HEAT

MT_0000000834

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 200Gb/s ; Dual-port QSFP; One port IB and second port VPI (IB or Ethernet); PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X766-003N-SQ0

MCX75310AAS-NEAT

MT_0000000838

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 400Gb/s NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X721-003N-DT1

MCX75510AAS-HEAT

MT_0000000839

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X7AH-0078-ST0

MCX713106AS-VEAT

MT_0000000840

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 200 GbE; Dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto

900-9X7AH-0088-ST0

MCX713106AC-VEAT

MT_0000000841

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 200 GbE; Dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

900-9X7AH-0086-SQ0

MCX713106AC-CEAT

MT_0000000842

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

900-9X7AH-0076-ST0

MCX713106AS-CEAT

MT_0000000843

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto

900-9X766-003N-ST0

MCX75310AAS-HEAT

MT_0000000844

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X767-003N-DT1

MCX75210AAS-HEAT

MT_0000000850

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; Socket Direct PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row; Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X767-003N-DT0

MCX75210AAS-NEAT

MT_0000000851

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 400Gb/s NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; Socket Direct PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row; Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X7AH-0058-DT1

MCX753106AS-HEAT-N

NVD0000000023

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 200Gb/s; dual-port QSFP; single port InfiniBand and second port VPI (InfiniBand or Ethernet); PCIe 5.0 x16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX storage

900-9X766-001N-ST0

MCX75310AAS-HEAT-N

NVD0000000024

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 InfiniBand adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200; single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x 16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX

900-9X745-0039-MB0

MCX71343DMS-WEAB

MT_0000000788

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 400 GbE OCP3.0; With Host management; Single-port QSFP-DD; Multi Host; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto

900-9X745-0049-MB0

MCX71343DMC-WEAB

MT_0000000789

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 400 GbE OCP3.0; With Host management; Single-port QSFP-DD; Multi Host; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

930-9O000-0000-060

MCX755206AS-NEAT-N

MT_0000000892

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 400Gb/s IB and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; dual slot; secure boot; no crypto; tall bracket for Nvidia DGX storage

900-9X7AX-0039-SB0

MCX75343AAS-NEAC

MT_0000000784

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card, 400Gb/s NDR IB OCP3.0 TSFF, Single-port OSFP, PCIe 5.0 x16, Secure boot, No Crypto, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) TSFF Bracket

900-9X760-0018-MB2

MCX753436MC-HEAB

MT_0000001030

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 SFF Adapter Card, 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable, PCIe 5.0 x16, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-7 Firmware

28.35.4030 / 28.35.3502 / 28.35.3006

MLNX_OFED

5.8-5.1.1.2 / 5.8-4.1.5.0 / 5.8-3.0.7.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

5.8-5.1.1.2 / 5.8-4.1.5.0 / 5.8-3.0.7.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

3.10.52010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.22.1-417 / 4.22.1-406 / 4.22.1-307

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.6.902

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

UEFI

14.29.15

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

MLNX-OS

3.10.5002 onwards

Cumulus

5.4 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware

31.2010.5108 onwards
