Known Issues

VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

127 VF per PF (254 functions)

127

VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode

Dual Port Device

Single Port Device

  • 127 VF per PF (254 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (1024 functions)

  • 127 VF (127 functions)

  • 512 PF+VF+SF per PF (512 functions)

Internal Ref.

Issue

3910020

Description: Occasionally, when changing mode from PHY Test mode to Operational mode, a firmware reset is needed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware reset, PHY Test mode, Operational mode

Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006

3525865

Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006

3261861

Description: Connecting an HDR device to an NDR device with Optical cables longer than 30m causes degradation in the bandwidth.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR-to-NDR, cables

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

3178339

Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe PML1

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

3138665

Description: PLDM firmware update process fails in case 1304 bytes chunk size is chosen.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PLDM firmware update

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3110297

Description: When ConnectX-7 adapter card is configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode, 400G_8x linkup cannot be raised.

Workaround: Configure the adapter card to use Force mode.

Keywords: 400G_8x, linkup

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3033910

Description: BAR misses caused by a memory write/read actions are not reported in the AER and the device status.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BAR miss, AER

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3140645

Description: 3rd party servers may hang after warm reboot due to the PCIe switch.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe, 3rd party servers

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3147207

Description: The SPDM challenge command returns the hash of all the measurements without their headers.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3147219

Description: SPDM Get Measurements might return an invalid signature while executed without the included measurements (request param2 = 0).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

-

Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

2169950

Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: FCS

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3174038

Description: SPDM requests received while CPLD burn flow is in progress may be answered with incorrect responses.

Workaround: Avoid activation of the two flows in tandem.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3141072

Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3106146

Description: Live migration of MPV affiliated function pair is not supported when port numbers are changed. Each function should stay on the same port number as before migration.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MPV live migration

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3077026

Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to ConnectX-7 adapter card and one side is configured to RM Loopback, and the port is toggled, link flap maybe experienced.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link flap

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3077026

Description: When connecting with MMS4X00-NL400 transceiver at 200Gb/s, instability may be experienced upon link up.

Workaround: Wait approximately 30 seconds for stabilization.

Keywords: Transceiver, Link Up

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

2870970

Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.

Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3081264

Description: 10G/40G speeds are not supported on MFS1S00-XXXX modules (200G optics) in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical cables

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3070590

Description: PLL modules are not supported in ConnectX-7 ethernet adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PLL

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3073517

Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch and trying to raise 10G/40G over 100G optics cable is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical cables, ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3073517

Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch, configuring first 10G/40G and then configuring back 100G we result in linkup failure.

Workaround: Toggle both ConnectX-7 and ConnectX-5 or the NVIDIA Spectrum switch

Keywords: ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum, linkup

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3070409

Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-6 Dx or an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch, NRZ speeds are not raised when using 200GbE optical cable.

Workaround: Configure PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE on the ConnectX-7 side for the requested speed.

Keywords: Optical cables, NRZ, ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA Spectrum-3, 200GbE optical cable

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

2993531

Description: PML1 is disabled by default. Enabling it might result in server hanging.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PML1

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

-

Description: Upgrading to firmware 28.33.2028 from any previous Engineering Sample (earlier than version 28.98.2406) must be done before installing WinOF-2 v2.90 driver and requires going through the following steps:

  1. Upgrade to 28.98.2406 version while the driver is disabled.

  2. Upgrade to firmware version 28.33.2028 (the driver can be enable at this stage).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware upgrade

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

-

Description: Downgrading from firmware 28.33.2028 to any previous Engineering Sample firmware is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware downgrade

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
