Known Issues

3910020 Description: Occasionally, when changing mode from PHY Test mode to Operational mode, a firmware reset is needed.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware reset, PHY Test mode, Operational mode

Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006

3525865 Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006

3261861 Description: Connecting an HDR device to an NDR device with Optical cables longer than 30m causes degradation in the bandwidth.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR-to-NDR, cables

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

3178339 Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe PML1

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

3138665 Description: PLDM firmware update process fails in case 1304 bytes chunk size is chosen.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PLDM firmware update

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3110297 Description: When ConnectX-7 adapter card is configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode, 400G_8x linkup cannot be raised.

Workaround: Configure the adapter card to use Force mode.

Keywords: 400G_8x, linkup

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3033910 Description: BAR misses caused by a memory write/read actions are not reported in the AER and the device status.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BAR miss, AER

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3140645 Description: 3rd party servers may hang after warm reboot due to the PCIe switch.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe, 3rd party servers

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3147207 Description: The SPDM challenge command returns the hash of all the measurements without their headers.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3147219 Description: SPDM Get Measurements might return an invalid signature while executed without the included measurements (request param2 = 0).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

- Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

2169950 Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: FCS

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3174038 Description: SPDM requests received while CPLD burn flow is in progress may be answered with incorrect responses.

Workaround: Avoid activation of the two flows in tandem.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3141072 Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3106146 Description: Live migration of MPV affiliated function pair is not supported when port numbers are changed. Each function should stay on the same port number as before migration.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MPV live migration

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3077026 Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to ConnectX-7 adapter card and one side is configured to RM Loopback, and the port is toggled, link flap maybe experienced.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link flap

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3077026 Description: When connecting with MMS4X00-NL400 transceiver at 200Gb/s, instability may be experienced upon link up.

Workaround: Wait approximately 30 seconds for stabilization.

Keywords: Transceiver, Link Up

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

2870970 Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain. Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3081264 Description: 10G/40G speeds are not supported on MFS1S00-XXXX modules (200G optics) in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical cables

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3070590 Description: PLL modules are not supported in ConnectX-7 ethernet adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PLL

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3073517 Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch and trying to raise 10G/40G over 100G optics cable is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical cables, ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3073517 Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch, configuring first 10G/40G and then configuring back 100G we result in linkup failure.

Workaround: Toggle both ConnectX-7 and ConnectX-5 or the NVIDIA Spectrum switch

Keywords: ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum, linkup

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3070409 Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-6 Dx or an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch, NRZ speeds are not raised when using 200GbE optical cable.

Workaround: Configure PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE on the ConnectX-7 side for the requested speed.

Keywords: Optical cables, NRZ, ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA Spectrum-3, 200GbE optical cable

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

2993531 Description: PML1 is disabled by default. Enabling it might result in server hanging.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PML1

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

- Description: Upgrading to firmware 28.33.2028 from any previous Engineering Sample (earlier than version 28.98.2406) must be done before installing WinOF-2 v2.90 driver and requires going through the following steps: Upgrade to 28.98.2406 version while the driver is disabled. Upgrade to firmware version 28.33.2028 (the driver can be enable at this stage).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware upgrade

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

- Description: Downgrading from firmware 28.33.2028 to any previous Engineering Sample firmware is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware downgrade