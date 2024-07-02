Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
Internal Ref.
Issue
3910020
Description: Occasionally, when changing mode from PHY Test mode to Operational mode, a firmware reset is needed.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware reset, PHY Test mode, Operational mode
Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006
3525865
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006
3261861
Description: Connecting an HDR device to an NDR device with Optical cables longer than 30m causes degradation in the bandwidth.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: HDR-to-NDR, cables
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
3178339
Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe PML1
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
3138665
Description: PLDM firmware update process fails in case 1304 bytes chunk size is chosen.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PLDM firmware update
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
3110297
Description: When ConnectX-7 adapter card is configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode, 400G_8x linkup cannot be raised.
Workaround: Configure the adapter card to use Force mode.
Keywords: 400G_8x, linkup
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
3033910
Description: BAR misses caused by a memory write/read actions are not reported in the AER and the device status.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: BAR miss, AER
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
3140645
Description: 3rd party servers may hang after warm reboot due to the PCIe switch.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe, 3rd party servers
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
3147207
Description: The SPDM challenge command returns the hash of all the measurements without their headers.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
3147219
Description: SPDM Get Measurements might return an invalid signature while executed without the included measurements (request param2 = 0).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
-
Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
2169950
Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: FCS
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
3174038
Description: SPDM requests received while CPLD burn flow is in progress may be answered with incorrect responses.
Workaround: Avoid activation of the two flows in tandem.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
3141072
Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
3106146
Description: Live migration of MPV affiliated function pair is not supported when port numbers are changed. Each function should stay on the same port number as before migration.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: MPV live migration
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
3077026
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to ConnectX-7 adapter card and one side is configured to RM Loopback, and the port is toggled, link flap maybe experienced.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Link flap
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
3077026
Description: When connecting with MMS4X00-NL400 transceiver at 200Gb/s, instability may be experienced upon link up.
Workaround: Wait approximately 30 seconds for stabilization.
Keywords: Transceiver, Link Up
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
2870970
|
Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.
Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: GTP encapsulation
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
3081264
Description: 10G/40G speeds are not supported on MFS1S00-XXXX modules (200G optics) in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Optical cables
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
3070590
Description: PLL modules are not supported in ConnectX-7 ethernet adapter cards.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PLL
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
3073517
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch and trying to raise 10G/40G over 100G optics cable is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Optical cables, ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
3073517
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch, configuring first 10G/40G and then configuring back 100G we result in linkup failure.
Workaround: Toggle both ConnectX-7 and ConnectX-5 or the NVIDIA Spectrum switch
Keywords: ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum, linkup
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
3070409
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-6 Dx or an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch, NRZ speeds are not raised when using 200GbE optical cable.
Workaround: Configure PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE on the ConnectX-7 side for the requested speed.
Keywords: Optical cables, NRZ, ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA Spectrum-3, 200GbE optical cable
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
2993531
Description: PML1 is disabled by default. Enabling it might result in server hanging.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PML1
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
-
Description: Upgrading to firmware 28.33.2028 from any previous Engineering Sample (earlier than version 28.98.2406) must be done before installing WinOF-2 v2.90 driver and requires going through the following steps:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware upgrade
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
-
Description: Downgrading from firmware 28.33.2028 to any previous Engineering Sample firmware is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware downgrade
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028