Bug Fixes History
4149727
Description: Fixed a rare certificate signature verification error.
Keywords: Certificate signature verification
Discovered in Version: 28.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.35.4506
4149778
Description: PLDM includes port temperature sensor PDR only if an active cable is connected.
Keywords: Temperature sensor PDR
Discovered in Version: 28.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.35.4506
4149836
Description: PLDM connector PDR is not reported if a cable is not connected to prevent incomplete data display.
Keywords: PLDM connector PDR
Discovered in Version: 28.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.35.4506
4149693
Description: Changed PCIe Geen4/5 new static configuration for VGA gain and CTLE.
Keywords: PCIe, VGA, CTLE
Discovered in Version: 28.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.35.4506
4149486
Description: Fixed lossless packet drops at 400GB 4 lanes when using an optic fiber cable.
Keywords: 400GB, 4 lanes, optic fiber cable
Discovered in Version: 28.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.35.4506
4149511
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.
Keywords: mbox
Discovered in Version: 28.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.35.4506
4149392
Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.
Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032
Discovered in Version: 28.35.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.35.4506
3887718 / 3887726
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in VF FLR being stuck when his PF triggered the FLR as well.
Keywords: VF FLR, PF
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3673338
Description: Fixed an issue where the CR_SPACE was open to any read operation, even though some reads could lock the gateway. Bad reads from CR_SPACE will now result in a bad_access error being returned.
Keywords: CR_SPACE, Gateway
Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030
3910367
Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.
Keywords: CR-SPACE registers
Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030
3910369
Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.
Keywords: CR-SPACE registers
Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030
3748946
Description: Added back the Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE) hardware component to improve the signal integrity link.
Keywords: Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE)
Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006
Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030
3673153
Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.
Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
3673382
Description: Fixed a statics issue that caused the i2c access to module to lock and stuck the switch.
Keywords: i2c, switch
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
3673453
Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.
Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
3570172
Description: Added support for NCSI channel on both ports.
Keywords: NC-SI channel
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
3673372
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the firmware to miscalculate the value of the maximum current temperature measured from all the diodes (found in the Internal_sensor_curr_temp field).
Keywords: Sensor, temperature
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
3674613 / 3673402
Description: Improved SPDM v1.0 compatibility.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
3673418
Description: Fixed SPDM measurements signature.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
3673438
Description: Fixed the SPDM operations order according to the spec. v1.1.0.
Keywords: SPDM operations
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
3673304
Description: Fixed an issue that prevent MSI Interrupts from being advertised correctly, resulting in the wrong MSI being sent.
Keywords: MSI
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
3673323
Description: Changed the bar configuration algorithm so that the last update to the bar address will be the one that takes affect when the host configures the same bar address for two different PFs.
Keywords: Network Interface
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
3673334
Description: Changed the protection mechanism for BAR configuration.
Keywords: BAR configuration
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
3673176
Description: Fixed a rare deadlock case between 2 DC packets in the RX side.
Keywords: Firmware deadlock
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
3673180
Description: Update SX root to work with driverless mode in vport0 GVMI teardown.
Keywords: Driverless mode
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502
3333959
Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.
Keywords: ACS
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
3426519
Description: Added a new condition to check the port split number to resolve an issue that caused the port LEDs to be OFF.
Keywords: Port split
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
3426493
Description: Fixed the NEGOTIATE_ALGORITHMS response according to the SPDM specification.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
3492613
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the system not to detect the PCIe device during slot DC power cycle tests.
Keywords: PCIe device, DC power cycle tests
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
3491989
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.
Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
3426533
Description: Fixed an issues that occurred during secure firmware update when decrypting and authenticating each chunk of data using its authentication tag. The issue appeared when the main code chunk was split between the user chunks and any GCM operation (e.g., flash read with decryption). This GCM operation broke the GCM context for main chunk authentication and therefore failed.
Keywords: Secure firmware update, GCM, code chunk
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
3467228
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the interface type being shown as "unsupported" in CMIS modules.
Keywords: CMIS
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
3337212
Description: Fixed an issue that prevent the ConnectX-7 OCP 3.0 card from detecting that the PCIe link was down during slot AC power cycle.
Keywords: PCIe link AC power cycle
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
3337214
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device link down, and the device not being able to get traffic when moving between two states DETECT and POLLING CONFIG in RTL.
Keywords: RTL, link down, traffic
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
3467221
Description: Added the option to clear the DPC registers after warm reboot.
Keywords: DPC
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
3467220
Description: Fixed wrong credits configuration when MAX_ACC_OUT_READ was configured.
Keywords: Configuration
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
3426465
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented the hardware from handling an error flow that occurred when accessing the DPA cluster L2 cache from the firmware processor. In this case the firmware processor hardware requested a VA=>PA translation from the internal mmio, and the address translation was broken by the mmio on the 4K page boundary.
Keywords: Error handling, mmio, firmware processor
Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000
Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006
3217896
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
3241357
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
3227764
Description: Updated the GET_CERTIFICATE response fields according to the SPDM v1.1.0 specification. Added the following certificate chain header fields: length, reserved, root hash.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
3124378
Description: Updated counters and their path to allow NeoHost to run properly on ConnectX7 adapter cards with secure firmware.
Keywords: NeoHost, counters
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
3215393
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.
Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
3110205
Description: Fixed inconsistent TCP performance when sending multiple streams.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
3138401
Description: Fixed an issue that caused host's PCI device to disappear after running 12V cycles in a loop while there was traffic between the hosts in a Multi-Host platform.
Keywords: PCI device, Multi-Host platform, 12V cycles
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
3148833
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in lack of communication with the BMC from the host (IPv4/IPv6) when using BMC version v2022.22.1.
Keywords: BMC
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
3143956
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to ConnectX-7 adapter card, once in few fwresets the link may raise in 1G speed instead of the highest speed enabled.
Keywords: Speed rate
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
2931516
Description: Added support for SPDM Get_measurements command.
Note: Executing the command with a signature request without measurements, can cause an invalid L1 hash calculation.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
3091233
Description: Added support for SPDM Challenge command.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
2907008
Description: Fixed PCIe link down failures during PCIe speed change tests.
Keywords: PCIe, link down
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
3134894
Description: Fixed an issue where
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
3039007
Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
3059379
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
Keywords: MCTP control command
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
3133476
Description: Added the following new checks to commands' interface:
Keywords: Command checks
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
3047521
Description: Implemented a firmware flow to power up/down the PLL from downstream links upon PERST assertion/de-assertion.
Keywords: PLL, PERST
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
3132594
Description: MAC allocation in adapter cards that support Port-Per-Host feature ("host isolation") is reordered to fit the required range.
Note: After burning a new firmware, the user must power cycle the server, and run the DHCP flow to recover the MAC changes.
Keywords: MAC allocation, PortPerHost
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
3085879
Description: On rare occasions, when connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch system using the optical cable OPN MFA1A00-C003, the link up time is ~7sec.
Keywords: Optical cables, link up time
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
2994292
Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.
Keywords: Race condition
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
3023847
Description: Enabled sending and receiving traffic with a different LID than the host LID in MetroX applications.
Keywords: MetroX, LID based
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
3023847
Description: Enabled sending and receiving traffic with a different LID than the host LID in MetroX applications.
Keywords: MetroX, LID based
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
2920813
Description: The
The flow is supported only when configuring FEC using the PPLM register.
Keywords: AN, cables, 25GbE, FEC
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
3039348
Description: Host Chaining is currently not supported in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.
Keywords: Host Chaining
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
3023751
Description: Link flapping may occur when using ConnectX-7 adapter cards with HDR optic cables.
Keywords: Link flapping, HDR optic cables
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
3046168
Description: Congestion Control is not enabled when one link type of different ports is different.
Keywords: Congestion Control, Link Type, PCC
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
3009525
Description: A Bit Error Rate (BER) of 1e-9 might occur when using optical cables.
Keywords: BER
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
3036791
Description: Configuring 400G_8x in force mode is currently not supported.
Keywords: 400G_8x in force mode
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
3004352
Description: LRO is currently not supported.
Keywords: LRO
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
2969829
Description: On rare occasions, the HDR speed link up time when using the optical module MFA7U10-H010 might take up to 70sec.
Keywords: HDR, link up time, optical cable
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
3024199
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to an NVIDIA Quantum switch using the copper cable (MCP1600-E01AE30), the link is Down when in EDR speed.
Keywords: EDR, copper cable, NVIDIA Quantum
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
2947588
Description: Trying to query/burn the firmware using the flint utility when the image is pending (after firmware burn and before firmware reset), results in the action's failure.
Keywords: flint, query/burn firmware
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
3047723
Description: When changing the protocols from ETH to IB on two ConnectX-7 adapter cards connected to each other, the ports on both sides must be toggled to get the link up.
Keywords: Linkup, port toggling, protocol change
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
3033874
Description: Connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to either a ConnectX-5 adapter card or to an NVIDIA Spectrum switch system is supported only when using a 100GbE optic cables and when configuring ConnectX-5 or the NVIDIA Spectrum switch system to Force Mode.
Keywords: Linkup connectivity
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030