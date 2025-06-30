Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200 2 , NDR 2
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2 200GbE2
PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
PSID
Device Description
900-9X721-003N-DT0
MCX75510AAS-NEAT
MT_0000000800
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 400Gb/s NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto
900-9X7AH-0078-DTZ
MCX755106AS-HEAT
MT_0000000834
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 200Gb/s ; Dual-port QSFP; One port IB and second port VPI (IB or Ethernet); PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto
900-9X766-003N-SQ0
MCX75310AAS-NEAT
MT_0000000838
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 400Gb/s NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure boot; No Crypto
900-9X721-003N-DT1
MCX75510AAS-HEAT
MT_0000000839
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto
900-9X7AH-0078-ST0
MCX713106AS-VEAT
MT_0000000840
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 200 GbE; Dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
900-9X7AH-0088-ST0
MCX713106AC-VEAT
MT_0000000841
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 200 GbE; Dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
900-9X7AH-0086-SQ0
MCX713106AC-CEAT
MT_0000000842
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
900-9X7AH-0076-ST0
MCX713106AS-CEAT
MT_0000000843
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
900-9X766-003N-ST0
MCX75310AAS-HEAT
MT_0000000844
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure boot; No Crypto
900-9X767-003N-DT1
MCX75210AAS-HEAT
MT_0000000850
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; Socket Direct PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row; Secure boot; No Crypto
900-9X767-003N-DT0
MCX75210AAS-NEAT
MT_0000000851
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 400Gb/s NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; Socket Direct PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row; Secure boot; No Crypto
900-9X7AH-0058-DT1
MCX753106AS-HEAT-N
NVD0000000023
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 200Gb/s; dual-port QSFP; single port InfiniBand and second port VPI (InfiniBand or Ethernet); PCIe 5.0 x16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX storage
900-9X766-001N-ST0
MCX75310AAS-HEAT-N
NVD0000000024
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 InfiniBand adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200; single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x 16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX
900-9X745-0039-MB0
MCX71343DMS-WEAB
MT_0000000788
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 400 GbE OCP3.0; With Host management; Single-port QSFP-DD; Multi Host; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto
900-9X745-0049-MB0
MCX71343DMC-WEAB
MT_0000000789
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 400 GbE OCP3.0; With Host management; Single-port QSFP-DD; Multi Host; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot
930-9O000-0000-060
MCX755206AS-NEAT-N
MT_0000000892
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 400Gb/s IB and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; dual slot; secure boot; no crypto; tall bracket for Nvidia DGX storage
900-9X7AX-0039-SB0
MCX75343AAS-NEAC
MT_0000000784
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card, 400Gb/s NDR IB OCP3.0 TSFF, Single-port OSFP, PCIe 5.0 x16, Secure boot, No Crypto, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) TSFF Bracket
900-9X760-0018-MB2
MCX753436MC-HEAB
MT_0000001030
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 SFF Adapter Card, 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable, PCIe 5.0 x16, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-7 Firmware
28.35.4554 / 28.35.4506 / 28.35.4030
MLNX_OFED
5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
5.8-7.0.6.1 / 5.8-6.0.4.2 / 5.8-5.1.1.2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
3.10.52010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.22.1-526 / 4.22.1-417 / 4.22.1-406
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.6.902
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
UEFI
14.29.15
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
MLNX-OS
3.10.5002 onwards
Cumulus
5.4 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
31.2010.5108 onwards