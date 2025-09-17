NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.35.8002 LTS
Bug Fixes History

Internal Ref.

Issue

4360364

Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were mistakenly accepted as having a correct destination MAC. The new firmware now drops RTT packets if the destination MAC does not match the port's MAC address.

Keywords: MAC address, RTT

Discovered in Version: 28.35.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4554

Internal Ref.

Issue

4149727

Description: Fixed a rare certificate signature verification error.

Keywords: Certificate signature verification

Discovered in Version: 28.35.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4506

4149778

Description: PLDM includes port temperature sensor PDR only if an active cable is connected.

Keywords: Temperature sensor PDR

Discovered in Version: 28.35.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4506

4149836

Description: PLDM connector PDR is not reported if a cable is not connected to prevent incomplete data display.

Keywords: PLDM connector PDR

Discovered in Version: 28.35.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4506

4149693

Description: Changed PCIe Geen4/5 new static configuration for VGA gain and CTLE.

Keywords: PCIe, VGA, CTLE

Discovered in Version: 28.35.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4506

4149486

Description: Fixed lossless packet drops at 400GB 4 lanes when using an optic fiber cable.

Keywords: 400GB, 4 lanes, optic fiber cable

Discovered in Version: 28.35.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4506

4149511

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in setup crash when create_sq used invalid mbox. Now the invalid mbox is replaced with a valid DB.

Keywords: mbox

Discovered in Version: 28.35.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4506

4149392

Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.

Keywords: Address validation, 0x0032

Discovered in Version: 28.35.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4506

Internal Ref.

Issue

3887718 / 3887726

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in VF FLR being stuck when his PF triggered the FLR as well.

Keywords: VF FLR, PF

Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560

3673338

Description: Fixed an issue where the CR_SPACE was open to any read operation, even though some reads could lock the gateway. Bad reads from CR_SPACE will now result in a bad_access error being returned.

Keywords: CR_SPACE, Gateway

Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030

3910367

Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.

Keywords: CR-SPACE registers

Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030

3910369

Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.

Keywords: CR-SPACE registers

Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030

3748946

Description: Added back the Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE) hardware component to improve the signal integrity link.

Keywords: Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE)

Discovered in Version: 28.35.3006

Fixed in Release: 28.35.4030

Internal Ref.

Issue

3673153

Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.

Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502

3673382

Description: Fixed a statics issue that caused the i2c access to module to lock and stuck the switch.

Keywords: i2c, switch

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502

3673453

Description: Modified the TCP IPv4 flows so that the steering TIR rx_hash_symmetric field is now valid only when both the SRC and DST fields are not set to zero.

Keywords: TCP IPv4 flows

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502

3570172

Description: Added support for NCSI channel on both ports.

Keywords: NC-SI channel

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502

3673372

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the firmware to miscalculate the value of the maximum current temperature measured from all the diodes (found in the Internal_sensor_curr_temp field).

Keywords: Sensor, temperature

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502

3674613 / 3673402

Description: Improved SPDM v1.0 compatibility.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502

3673418

Description: Fixed SPDM measurements signature.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502

3673438

Description: Fixed the SPDM operations order according to the spec. v1.1.0.

Keywords: SPDM operations

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502

3673304

Description: Fixed an issue that prevent MSI Interrupts from being advertised correctly, resulting in the wrong MSI being sent.

Keywords: MSI

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502

3673323

Description: Changed the bar configuration algorithm so that the last update to the bar address will be the one that takes affect when the host configures the same bar address for two different PFs.

Keywords: Network Interface

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502

3673334

Description: Changed the protection mechanism for BAR configuration.

Keywords: BAR configuration

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502

3673176

Description: Fixed a rare deadlock case between 2 DC packets in the RX side.

Keywords: Firmware deadlock

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502

3673180

Description: Update SX root to work with driverless mode in vport0 GVMI teardown.

Keywords: Driverless mode

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3502

Internal Ref.

Issue

3333959

Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.

Keywords: ACS

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3426519

Description: Added a new condition to check the port split number to resolve an issue that caused the port LEDs to be OFF.

Keywords: Port split

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3426493

Description: Fixed the NEGOTIATE_ALGORITHMS response according to the SPDM specification.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3492613

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the system not to detect the PCIe device during slot DC power cycle tests.

Keywords: PCIe device, DC power cycle tests

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3491989

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.

Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3426533

Description: Fixed an issues that occurred during secure firmware update when decrypting and authenticating each chunk of data using its authentication tag. The issue appeared when the main code chunk was split between the user chunks and any GCM operation (e.g., flash read with decryption). This GCM operation broke the GCM context for main chunk authentication and therefore failed.

Keywords: Secure firmware update, GCM, code chunk

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3467228

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the interface type being shown as "unsupported" in CMIS modules.

Keywords: CMIS

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3337212

Description: Fixed an issue that prevent the ConnectX-7 OCP 3.0 card from detecting that the PCIe link was down during slot AC power cycle.

Keywords: PCIe link AC power cycle

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3337214

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device link down, and the device not being able to get traffic when moving between two states DETECT and POLLING CONFIG in RTL.

Keywords: RTL, link down, traffic

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3467221

Description: Added the option to clear the DPC registers after warm reboot.

Keywords: DPC

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3467220

Description: Fixed wrong credits configuration when MAX_ACC_OUT_READ was configured.

Keywords: Configuration

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3426465

Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented the hardware from handling an error flow that occurred when accessing the DPA cluster L2 cache from the firmware processor. In this case the firmware processor hardware requested a VA=>PA translation from the internal mmio, and the address translation was broken by the mmio on the 4K page boundary.

Keywords: Error handling, mmio, firmware processor

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

Internal Ref.

Issue

3217896

Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000

3241357

Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000

3227764

Description: Updated the GET_CERTIFICATE response fields according to the SPDM v1.1.0 specification. Added the following certificate chain header fields: length, reserved, root hash.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000

3124378

Description: Updated counters and their path to allow NeoHost to run properly on ConnectX7 adapter cards with secure firmware.

Keywords: NeoHost, counters

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000

3215393

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.

Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000

Internal Ref.

Issue

3110205

Description: Fixed inconsistent TCP performance when sending multiple streams.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000

3138401

Description: Fixed an issue that caused host's PCI device to disappear after running 12V cycles in a loop while there was traffic between the hosts in a Multi-Host platform.

Keywords: PCI device, Multi-Host platform, 12V cycles

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000

3148833

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in lack of communication with the BMC from the host (IPv4/IPv6) when using BMC version v2022.22.1.

Keywords: BMC

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000

3143956

Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to ConnectX-7 adapter card, once in few fwresets the link may raise in 1G speed instead of the highest speed enabled.

Keywords: Speed rate

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000

Internal Ref.

Issue

2931516

Description: Added support for SPDM Get_measurements command.

Note: Executing the command with a signature request without measurements, can cause an invalid L1 hash calculation.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3091233

Description: Added support for SPDM Challenge command.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

2907008

Description: Fixed PCIe link down failures during PCIe speed change tests.

Keywords: PCIe, link down

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3134894

Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.

Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3039007

Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3059379

Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.

Keywords: MCTP control command

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3133476

Description: Added the following new checks to commands' interface:

  • CREATE/MODIFY QP/DCT - blocking QP/DCT with adaptive routing (multi_path field) if gvmi has MKEY with Signature

  • CREATE_MKEY- blocking the signature option if gvmi has open QPs/DCTs with the adaptive_routing feature enabled

Keywords: Command checks

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3047521

Description: Implemented a firmware flow to power up/down the PLL from downstream links upon PERST assertion/de-assertion.

Keywords: PLL, PERST

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3132594

Description: MAC allocation in adapter cards that support Port-Per-Host feature ("host isolation") is reordered to fit the required range.

Note: After burning a new firmware, the user must power cycle the server, and run the DHCP flow to recover the MAC changes.

Keywords: MAC allocation, PortPerHost

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3085879

Description: On rare occasions, when connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch system using the optical cable OPN MFA1A00-C003, the link up time is ~7sec.

Keywords: Optical cables, link up time

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

2994292

Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.

Keywords: Race condition

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

2920813

Description: The an_disable flow is not supported in ConnectX-7 adapter cards for 25GbE and 50G_2x link speeds when using one of the following cables:

  • MT1841VS00827 (rev A4)

  • MT1830VS00895 (rev A3)

The flow is supported only when configuring FEC using the PPLM register.

Keywords: AN, cables, 25GbE, FEC

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3039348

Description: Host Chaining is currently not supported in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

Keywords: Host Chaining

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3023751

Description: Link flapping may occur when using ConnectX-7 adapter cards with HDR optic cables.

Keywords: Link flapping, HDR optic cables

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3046168

Description: Congestion Control is not enabled when one link type of different ports is different.

Keywords: Congestion Control, Link Type, PCC

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3009525

Description: A Bit Error Rate (BER) of 1e-9 might occur when using optical cables.

Keywords: BER

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3036791

Description: Configuring 400G_8x in force mode is currently not supported.

Keywords: 400G_8x in force mode

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3004352

Description: LRO is currently not supported.

Keywords: LRO

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

Internal Ref.

Issue

2969829

Description: On rare occasions, the HDR speed link up time when using the optical module MFA7U10-H010 might take up to 70sec.

Keywords: HDR, link up time, optical cable

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3024199

Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to an NVIDIA Quantum switch using the copper cable (MCP1600-E01AE30), the link is Down when in EDR speed.

Keywords: EDR, copper cable, NVIDIA Quantum

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

2947588

Description: Trying to query/burn the firmware using the flint utility when the image is pending (after firmware burn and before firmware reset), results in the action's failure.

Keywords: flint, query/burn firmware

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3047723

Description: When changing the protocols from ETH to IB on two ConnectX-7 adapter cards connected to each other, the ports on both sides must be toggled to get the link up.

Keywords: Linkup, port toggling, protocol change

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3033874

Description: Connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to either a ConnectX-5 adapter card or to an NVIDIA Spectrum switch system is supported only when using a 100GbE optic cables and when configuring ConnectX-5 or the NVIDIA Spectrum switch system to Force Mode.

Keywords: Linkup connectivity

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
