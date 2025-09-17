Bug Fixes History

2931516 Description: Added support for SPDM Get_measurements command. Note: Executing the command with a signature request without measurements, can cause an invalid L1 hash calculation.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3091233 Description: Added support for SPDM Challenge command.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

2907008 Description: Fixed PCIe link down failures during PCIe speed change tests.

Keywords: PCIe, link down

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3134894 Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.

Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3039007 Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3059379 Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.

Keywords: MCTP control command

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3133476 Description: Added the following new checks to commands' interface: CREATE/MODIFY QP/DCT - blocking QP/DCT with adaptive routing (multi_path field) if gvmi has MKEY with Signature

CREATE_MKEY- blocking the signature option if gvmi has open QPs/DCTs with the adaptive_routing feature enabled

Keywords: Command checks

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3047521 Description: Implemented a firmware flow to power up/down the PLL from downstream links upon PERST assertion/de-assertion.

Keywords: PLL, PERST

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3132594 Description: MAC allocation in adapter cards that support Port-Per-Host feature ("host isolation") is reordered to fit the required range. Note: After burning a new firmware, the user must power cycle the server, and run the DHCP flow to recover the MAC changes.

Keywords: MAC allocation, PortPerHost

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3085879 Description: On rare occasions, when connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch system using the optical cable OPN MFA1A00-C003, the link up time is ~7sec.

Keywords: Optical cables, link up time

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

2994292 Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.

Keywords: Race condition

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3023847 Description: Enabled sending and receiving traffic with a different LID than the host LID in MetroX applications.

Keywords: MetroX, LID based

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3023847 Description: Enabled sending and receiving traffic with a different LID than the host LID in MetroX applications.

Keywords: MetroX, LID based

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

2920813 Description: The an_disable flow is not supported in ConnectX-7 adapter cards for 25GbE and 50G_2x link speeds when using one of the following cables: MT1841VS00827 (rev A4)

MT1830VS00895 (rev A3) The flow is supported only when configuring FEC using the PPLM register.

Keywords: AN, cables, 25GbE, FEC

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3039348 Description: Host Chaining is currently not supported in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

Keywords: Host Chaining

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3023751 Description: Link flapping may occur when using ConnectX-7 adapter cards with HDR optic cables.

Keywords: Link flapping, HDR optic cables

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3046168 Description: Congestion Control is not enabled when one link type of different ports is different.

Keywords: Congestion Control, Link Type, PCC

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3009525 Description: A Bit Error Rate (BER) of 1e-9 might occur when using optical cables.

Keywords: BER

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3036791 Description: Configuring 400G_8x in force mode is currently not supported.

Keywords: 400G_8x in force mode

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3004352 Description: LRO is currently not supported.

Keywords: LRO

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030