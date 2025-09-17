On This Page
Validated and Supported Cables, Modules and Switches
VPI Protocol Support
ConnectX-7 adapter cards support both the Ethernet and InfiniBand networking protocols. The default port state of ConnectX-7 adapter cards is InfiniBand.
Upon firmware upgrade, after reset, the default port configuration could be changed.
To set the right configuration, run:
mlxconfig -d <mst device> s LINK_TYPE_P1=
1/
2 LINK_TYPE_P2=
1/
2
where:
LINK_TYPE_P1 - sets the configuring protocol for port 1
LINK_TYPE_P2 - sets the configuring protocol for port 2
(1/2) - values used for the different protocols:
1 – for InfiniBand
2 - for Ethernet
Validated and Supported NDR Cables
Speed
OPN
Description
NDR
MCP7Y00-N001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m
NDR
MCP7Y00-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m
NDR
MCP7Y00-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m
NDR
MCP7Y00-N02A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m
NDR
MCP7Y50-N001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m
NDR
MCP7Y50-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m
NDR
MCP7Y50-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m
NDR
MMS4X00-NL400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top
NDR
MMA4Z00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
NDR
MMS4X00-NL400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top
NDR
MMS4X00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top
Validated and Supported HDR Cables
Speed
OPN
Description
HDR
MCP7Y60-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m
HDR
MCP7Y60-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m
HDR
MCP7Y60-H01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m
HDR
MCP7Y70-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m
HDR
MCP7Y70-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m
HDR
MCP7Y70-H01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m
HDR
MFA7U10-H003
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m
HDR
MFA7U10-H005
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m
HDR
MFA7U10-H010
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m
HDR
MFA7U10-H015
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m
HDR
MFA7U10-H020
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m
HDR
MFA7U10-H030
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m
HDR
MFA7U10-H050
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 50m
HDR
MCP1650-H001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
HDR
MCP1650-H002E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
HDR
MCP1650-H00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
HDR
MCP1650-H01AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
HDR
MCP1650-H02AE26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
Validated and Supported EDR Cables
Speed
OPN
Description
EDR
MCP1600-E001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E003
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E02A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
Validated and Supported 400GbE Cables
Speed
OPN
Description
400GE
MCP1660-W001E30
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1m, 30AWG
400GE
MCP1660-W002E26
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2m, 26AWG
400GE
MCP1660-W00AE30
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 0.5m, 30AWG
400GE
MCP1660-W01AE30
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1.5m, 30AWG
400GE
MCP1660-W02AE26
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2.5m, 26AWG
400GE
MCP7F60-W001R30
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG
400GE
MCP7F60-W002R26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG
400GE
MCP7F60-W02AR26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG
400GE
MCP7H60-W001R30
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG
400GE
MCP7H60-W002R26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG
400GE
MCP7H60-W01AR30
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, 30AWG
400GE
MCP7H60-W02AR26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG
Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables
Speed
OPN
Description
200GE
MMA1T00-VS
NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
200GE
MFS1S00-V003E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
200GE
MFS1S00-V005E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
200GE
MFS1S00-V010E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
200GE
MFS1S00-V015E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
200GE
MFS1S00-V020E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
200GE
MFS1S00-V030E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
200GE
MFS1S00-V050E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m
200GE
MFS1S00-V100E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
200GE
MFS1S50-V003E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
200GE
MFS1S50-V005E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
200GE
MFS1S50-V010E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
200GE
MFS1S50-V015E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
200GE
MFS1S50-V020E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
200GE
MFS1S50-V030E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
200GE
MCP1650-V001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V002E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V01AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V02AE26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H50-V001R30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
200GE
MCP7H50-V002R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H50-V01AR30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
200GE
MCP7H50-V02AR26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H70-V001R30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
200GE
MCP7H70-V002R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
200GE
MCP7H70-V01AR30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
200GE
MCP7H70-V02AR26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
200GE
MCP1650-V002E26_FF
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
Speed
OPN
Description
100GbE
MMA1L10-CR
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
100GbE
MMA1L30-CM
NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
100GbE
MMS1C10-CM
NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
100GbE
FTLC9152RGPL
100Gb/s Transceiver, QSFP28, LC-LC, 850nm SWDM4 up to 100m Over Multi-Mode Fiber
100GbE
MCP1600-C001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C003
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C01A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C02A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C03A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG
100GbE
MFA1A00-C003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C003
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C005
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C010
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C020
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m
100GbE
MCP7H00-G001R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G002R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G01AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG
100GbE
MMA1B00-C100D
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
100GbE
MFA1A00-C001-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C002-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C003-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C005-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C007-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C010-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C015-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C020-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C030-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C050-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
100GbE
MMA1B00-C100-TG
NVIDIA customized transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
100GbE
MCP1600-C001E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C002E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C003E26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C003E30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP1600-C005E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP1600-C00AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C00BE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C01AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C02AE26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C02AE30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7H00-G001R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G002R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7H00-G004R26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MMA1B00-C100D_FF
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
100GbE
MFA7A50-C003
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C005
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C010
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C015
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C020
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C030
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m
100GbE
MCP7F00-A001R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A002R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A01AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A001R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A002R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A003R26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A003R30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7F00-A005R26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
Validated and Supported 50GbE Cables
Speed
OPN
Description
50GbE
MAM1Q00A-QSA56
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 50GbE, 200Gb/s to 50Gb/s, QSFP56 to SFP56
50GbE
MCP2M50-G001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
50GbE
MCP2M50-G002E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
50GbE
MCP2M50-G003E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG
50GbE
MCP2M50-G00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
50GbE
MCP2M50-G01AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
50GbE
MCP2M50-G02AE26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
Speed
OPN
Description
40GbE
MC2210126-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
40GbE
MC2210126-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GbE
MC2210128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GbE
MC2210130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
40GbE
MC2210130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
40GbE
MC2210310-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GbE
MC2210310-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GbE
MC2210310-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
40GbE
MC2210310-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
40GbE
MC2210310-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
40GbE
MC2210310-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
40GbE
MC2210310-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
40GbE
MC2210310-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
40GbE
MC2609125-005
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m
40GbE
MC2609130-001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m
40GbE
MC2609130-003
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m
40GbE
MC6709309-005
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m
40GbE
MC6709309-010
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m
40GbE
MC6709309-020
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m
40GbE
MC6709309-030
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m
40GbE
MCP1700-B001E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab
40GbE
MCP1700-B002E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab
40GbE
MCP1700-B003E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab
40GbE
MCP1700-B01AE
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab
40GbE
MCP1700-B02AE
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab
40GbE
MCP7900-X01AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label
40GbE
MCP7904-X002A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GbE
MCP7904-X003A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GbE
MCP7904-X01AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GbE
MCP7904-X02AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
40GbE
MMA1B00-B150D
NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI
40GbE
MC2210411-SR4E
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
Speed
OPN
Description
25GbE
MMA2L20-AR
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 150m
25GbE
MCP2M00-A001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
25GbE
MFA2P10-A003
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A005
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A007
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A010
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A015
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A020
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A030
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A050
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS-SP
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS_FF
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
25GbE
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
25GbE
MCP2M00-A001E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A002E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A003E26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A003E30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A004E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A005E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua
25GbE
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
Speed
OPN
Description
10GbE
MAM1Q00A-QSA
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
10GbE
MC2309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
10GbE
MC2309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
10GbE
MC2309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
10GbE
MC2309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
10GbE
MC2309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
10GbE
MC2309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
10GbE
MC3309124-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
10GbE
MC3309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
10GbE
MC3309124-006
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
10GbE
MC3309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
10GbE
MC3309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
10GbE
MC3309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
10GbE
MC3309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
10GbE
MC3309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
10GbE
MC3309130-0A1
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
10GbE
MC3309130-0A2
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
10GbE
MCP2100-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GbE
MCP2100-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GbE
MCP2100-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
10GbE
MCP2101-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label
10GbE
MCP2104-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GbE
MCP2104-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GbE
MCP2104-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GbE
MCP2104-X01AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
10GbE
MCP2104-X02AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
Speed
OPN
Description
1GbE
MC3208011-SX
Nvidia Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m
1GbE
MC3208411-T
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m
Tested NDR Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
NDR
NVIDIA Quantum-2
MQM9790
NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand EVB Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, non-blocking switching capacity of 51.2Tbps, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Unmanaged, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6
NVIDIA
NDR
NVIDIA Quantum-2
MQM9700
NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Managed, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
NVIDIA
Tested HDR Switches
Speed
Switch Silicon
OPN # / Name
Description
Vendor
HDR
Quantum
MQM8700-xxx
40-port Managed Non-blocking HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch
NVIDIA
HDR
Quantum
MQM8790-xxx
40-port Unmanaged, Non-blocking HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch
NVIDIA