Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
|Internal Ref.
|Issue
|3959470
|Description: Fixed a misconfiguration in OVS when RTTs are sent on a different priority that affected Congestion Control algorithm. This happened when the Round Trip Time (RTT) Congestion Control internal packets did not reach SW, even when flow is software offload (and the packets were not moved yet to the hardware offload by the OVS).
To solve the issue, now such packets are sent to the SW when they are SW offloaded.
|Keywords: Round Trip Time (RTT) Congestion Control
|Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
|Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3887760
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.
Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3887774
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented PLDM command Get Schema URI from functioning properly when there were no base RDE resource IDs.
Keywords: PLDM
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3910366
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RDE Port resource from showing 400Gb speed in CapableLinkSpeedGbps and in MaxSpeedGbps in some InfiniBand cards.
Keywords: 400Gb, InfiniBand, RDE
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3910366
Description: Fixed an issue where the CR_SPACE was open to any read operation, even though some reads could lock the gateway. Bad reads from CR_SPACE will now result in a bad_access error being returned.
Keywords: CR_SPACE, Gateway
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3910368
Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.
Keywords: CR-SPACE registers
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3942112
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device assert when using DCBX CEE.
Keywords: DCBX
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3818997
Description: Improved ZTR_RTTCC algorithm fairness when running with 4K MTU.
Keywords: PCC
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3925691
Description: Fixed an issue that caused CNP or RTT counters to not wrap-around properly.
Keywords: CNP, RTT, counters
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3929376
Description: Fixed an issue where Congestion Control could malfunction due to an invalid database.
Keywords: Congestion control
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
3832284
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in CNP moderation's mlxconfig preventing the CC mechanism from working properly.
Keywords: Congestion control, CNP
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560