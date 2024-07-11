Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref. Issue

3959470 Description: Fixed a misconfiguration in OVS when RTTs are sent on a different priority that affected Congestion Control algorithm. This happened when the Round Trip Time (RTT) Congestion Control internal packets did not reach SW, even when flow is software offload (and the packets were not moved yet to the hardware offload by the OVS).

To solve the issue, now such packets are sent to the SW when they are SW offloaded.

Keywords: Round Trip Time (RTT) Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560



3887760

Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.



Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error



Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004



Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560



3887774

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented PLDM command Get Schema URI from functioning properly when there were no base RDE resource IDs.



Keywords: PLDM



Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004



Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560



3910366

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RDE Port resource from showing 400Gb speed in CapableLinkSpeedGbps and in MaxSpeedGbps in some InfiniBand cards.



Keywords: 400Gb, InfiniBand, RDE



Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004



Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560



3910366

Description: Fixed an issue where the CR_SPACE was open to any read operation, even though some reads could lock the gateway. Bad reads from CR_SPACE will now result in a bad_access error being returned.



Keywords: CR_SPACE, Gateway



Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004



Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560



3910368

Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.



Keywords: CR-SPACE registers



Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004



Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560



3942112

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device assert when using DCBX CEE.



Keywords: DCBX



Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004



Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560



3818997

Description: Improved ZTR_RTTCC algorithm fairness when running with 4K MTU.



Keywords: PCC



Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004



Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560



3925691

Description: Fixed an issue that caused CNP or RTT counters to not wrap-around properly.



Keywords: CNP, RTT, counters



Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004



Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560



3929376

Description: Fixed an issue where Congestion Control could malfunction due to an invalid database.



Keywords: Congestion control



Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004



Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560



3832284

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in CNP moderation's mlxconfig preventing the CC mechanism from working properly.



Keywords: Congestion control, CNP



Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004