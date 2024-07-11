Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.3560 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
Internal Ref.Issue
3959470Description: Fixed a misconfiguration in OVS when RTTs are sent on a different priority that affected Congestion Control algorithm. This happened when the Round Trip Time (RTT) Congestion Control internal packets did not reach SW, even when flow is software offload (and the packets were not moved yet to the hardware offload by the OVS).
To solve the issue, now such packets are sent to the SW when they are SW offloaded.
Keywords: Round Trip Time (RTT) Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560

3887760
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Completion Timeout to mistakenly be treated as Advisory Non-Fatal error. Now Completion Timeout is treated as uncorrectable error.

Keywords: Completion Timeout, Advisory Non-Fatal error

Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560

3887774
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented PLDM command Get Schema URI from functioning properly when there were no base RDE resource IDs.

Keywords: PLDM

Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560

3910366
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RDE Port resource from showing 400Gb speed in CapableLinkSpeedGbps and in MaxSpeedGbps in some InfiniBand cards.

Keywords: 400Gb, InfiniBand, RDE

Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560

3910366
Description: Fixed an issue where the CR_SPACE was open to any read operation, even though some reads could lock the gateway. Bad reads from CR_SPACE will now result in a bad_access error being returned.

Keywords: CR_SPACE, Gateway

Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560

3910368
Description: Blocked access to invalid CR-SPACE registers when the adapter cards are secured.

Keywords: CR-SPACE registers

Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560

3942112
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device assert when using DCBX CEE.

Keywords: DCBX

Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560

3818997
Description: Improved ZTR_RTTCC algorithm fairness when running with 4K MTU.

Keywords: PCC

Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560

3925691
Description: Fixed an issue that caused CNP or RTT counters to not wrap-around properly.

Keywords: CNP, RTT, counters

Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560

3929376
Description: Fixed an issue where Congestion Control could malfunction due to an invalid database.

Keywords: Congestion control

Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560

3832284
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in CNP moderation's mlxconfig preventing the CC mechanism from working properly.

Keywords: Congestion control, CNP

Discovered in Version: 28.39.3004

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3560
