Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2
PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPN
|
PSID
|
Device Description
|
900-9X7AH-0078-DTZ
|
MCX755106AS-HEAT
|
MT_0000000834
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X7AH-0078-ST0
|
MCX713106AS-VEAT
|
MT_0000000840
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X767-003N-DT0
|
MCX75210AAS-NEAT
|
MT_0000000851
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row (Socket Direct); Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X766-001N-ST0
|
MCX75310AAS-HEAT-N
|
NVD0000000024
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 InfiniBand adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200; single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x 16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX
|
900-9X720-00E0-S0B /
900-9X720-007N-SN1 /
900-9X720-00E0-S00 /
900-9X720-007N-SN0
|
MCX750500B-0D0K /
MCX750500C-0D0K /
MCX750500B-0D00 /
MCX750500C-0D00
|
MT_0000000891
|
Nvidia adapter card with four ConnectX-7; each up to 400Gb/s IB (default mode) or 400GbE; PCIe 5.0 x32; PCIe switch; crypto disabled; secure boot enabled
|
900-9X7AH-0058-DT1
|
MCX753106AS-HEAT-N
|
NVD0000000023
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 200Gb/s; dual-port QSFP; single port InfiniBand and second port VPI (InfiniBand or Ethernet); PCIe 5.0 x16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX storage
|
900-9X7AX-004NMC0
|
MCX75343AMC-NEAC
|
MT_0000001059
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 TSFF Adapter Card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X7AH-0076-ST0
|
MCX713106AS-CEAT
|
MT_0000000843
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X7AO-0003-ST0
|
MCX713104AS-ADAT
|
MT_0000000849
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 25/50GbE; Quad-Port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X766-003N-SR0
|
MCX75310AAC-NEAT
|
MT_0000001046
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
|
900-9X760-0078-MB0
|
MCX753436MS-HEAB
|
MT_0000000833
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 SFF Adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X721-003N-DT0
|
MCX75510AAS-NEAT
|
MT_0000000800
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 400Gb/s NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto
|
900-9X766-003N-SQ0
|
MCX75310AAS-NEAT
|
MT_0000000838
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
|
900-9X7AH-0088-ST0
|
MCX713106AC-VEAT
|
MT_0000000841
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X7AH-0086-SQ0
|
MCX713106AC-CEAT
|
MT_0000000842
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X760-0018-MB2
|
MCX753436MC-HEAB
|
MT_0000001030
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 SFF Adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
|
900-9X7AX-003NMC0
|
MCX75343AMS-NEAC
|
MT_0000001058
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 TSFF Adapter Card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X7AX-0039-SB0
|
MCX75343AAS-NEAC
|
MT_0000000784
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; NDR IB/400GbE OCP3.0 TSFF; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure boot; No Crypto
|
900-9X721-003N-DT1
|
MCX75510AAS-HEAT
|
MT_0000000839
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto
|
900-9X767-003N-DT1
|
MCX75210AAS-HEAT
|
MT_0000000850
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row (Socket Direct); Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
|
900-9X7AO-00C3-STZ
|
MCX713104AC-ADAT
|
MT_0000000852
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 25/50GbE; Quad-Port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X766-003N-ST0
|
MCX75310AAS-HEAT
|
MT_0000000844
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE / NDR200 IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
|
900-9X7AH-0079-DTZ
|
MCX755106AC-HEAT
|
MT_0000001045
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
|
930-9O000-0000-060
|
MCX755206AS-NEAT-N
|
MT_0000000892
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 400Gb/s IB and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; dual slot; secure boot; no crypto; tall bracket for Nvidia DGX storage
|
900-9X7AH-0039-STZ
|
MCX715105AS-WEAT
|
MT_0000000856
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 400GbE (default mode) / NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
|
Supported Version
|
ConnectX-7 Firmware
|
28.39.3560 / 28.39.3004 / 28.39.2048
|
MLNX_OFED
|
23.10-3.2.1.1 / 23.10-2.1.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
|
23.10-3.2.1.1 / 23.10-2.1.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
WinOF-2
|
23.10.51000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MFT
|
4.26.1-6 / 4.26.1 / 4.26.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
mstflint
|
4.26.1-6 / 4.26.1 / 4.26.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
FlexBoot
|
3.7.300
|
UEFI
|
14.32.17
|
MLNX-OS
|
3.10.5002 onwards
|
Cumulus
|
5.4 onwards
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
|
31.2012.1024 onwards