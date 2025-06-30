Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4409358
Description: Resolved bandwidth drop issues observed in multicast FDB rules when the first destination is the uplink.
Keywords: Multicast FDB rules
Discovered in Version: 28.39.4082
Fixed in Release: 28.39.5050
4361178
Description: Fixed an issue that caused bandwidth to drop when unbinding multiple VFs with VQoS enabled.
Keywords: VQoS
Discovered in Version: 28.39.4082
Fixed in Release: 28.39.5050
4360375
Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were mistakenly accepted as valid. The updated firmware now correctly drops RTT packets whose destination MAC does not match the port’s MAC address.
Keywords: RTT, dst MAC
Discovered in Version: 28.39.4082
Fixed in Release: 28.39.5050
4257735 / 4236171
Description: Fixed the increased latency issue that occurred when enabling the VF group rate limiter (ESW scheduling).
Keywords: VF group rate limiter
Discovered in Version: 28.39.4082
Fixed in Release: 28.39.5050