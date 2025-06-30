What can I help you with?
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.5050 LTS
Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref.

Issue

4409358

Description: Resolved bandwidth drop issues observed in multicast FDB rules when the first destination is the uplink.

Keywords: Multicast FDB rules

Discovered in Version: 28.39.4082

Fixed in Release: 28.39.5050

4361178

Description: Fixed an issue that caused bandwidth to drop when unbinding multiple VFs with VQoS enabled.

Keywords: VQoS

Discovered in Version: 28.39.4082

Fixed in Release: 28.39.5050

4360375

Description: Fixed an issue where RTT packets with any destination MAC address were mistakenly accepted as valid. The updated firmware now correctly drops RTT packets whose destination MAC does not match the port’s MAC address.

Keywords: RTT, dst MAC

Discovered in Version: 28.39.4082

Fixed in Release: 28.39.5050

4257735 / 4236171

Description: Fixed the increased latency issue that occurred when enabling the VF group rate limiter (ESW scheduling).

Keywords: VF group rate limiter

Discovered in Version: 28.39.4082

Fixed in Release: 28.39.5050
