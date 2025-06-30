Changes and New Feature History

Added support to the metadata reg_c 8-11 (packet fields) for matching and modifying the header, and Advanced Steering Operation (ASO) actions.

Added support for forwarding INT packets to the user application for monitoring purposes by matching the BTH acknowledge request bit (bth_a).

For better performance, it is recommended to work with IPsec bulk allocation and to initialize IPsec ASO context not via the firmware but via the hardware using ASO WQE.

For cases in which log_obj_range == 0 , single IPSEC object will be allocated and initialized as before keeping backward compatibility.

Device Attestation