Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2
PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
PSID
Device Description
900-9X7AH-0078-DTZ
MCX755106AS-HEAT
MT_0000000834
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
900-9X7AH-0078-ST0
MCX713106AS-VEAT
MT_0000000840
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
900-9X767-003N-DT0
MCX75210AAS-NEAT
MT_0000000851
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row (Socket Direct); Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
900-9X766-001N-ST0
MCX75310AAS-HEAT-N
NVD0000000024
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 InfiniBand adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200; single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x 16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX
900-9X720-00E0-S0B /
900-9X720-007N-SN1 /
900-9X720-00E0-S00 /
900-9X720-007N-SN0
MCX750500B-0D0K /
MCX750500C-0D0K /
MCX750500B-0D00 /
MCX750500C-0D00
MT_0000000891
Nvidia adapter card with four ConnectX-7; each up to 400Gb/s IB (default mode) or 400GbE; PCIe 5.0 x32; PCIe switch; crypto disabled; secure boot enabled
900-9X7AH-0058-DT1
MCX753106AS-HEAT-N
NVD0000000023
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 200Gb/s; dual-port QSFP; single port InfiniBand and second port VPI (InfiniBand or Ethernet); PCIe 5.0 x16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX storage
900-9X7AX-004NMC0
MCX75343AMC-NEAC
MT_0000001059
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 TSFF Adapter Card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled
900-9X7AH-0076-ST0
MCX713106AS-CEAT
MT_0000000843
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
900-9X7AO-0003-ST0
MCX713104AS-ADAT
MT_0000000849
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 25/50GbE; Quad-Port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
900-9X766-003N-SR0
MCX75310AAC-NEAT
MT_0000001046
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
900-9X760-0078-MB0
MCX753436MS-HEAB
MT_0000000833
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 SFF Adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
900-9X721-003N-DT0
MCX75510AAS-NEAT
MT_0000000800
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 400Gb/s NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto
900-9X766-003N-SQ0
MCX75310AAS-NEAT
MT_0000000838
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
900-9X7AH-0088-ST0
MCX713106AC-VEAT
MT_0000000841
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled
900-9X7AH-0086-SQ0
MCX713106AC-CEAT
MT_0000000842
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled
900-9X760-0018-MB2
MCX753436MC-HEAB
MT_0000001030
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 SFF Adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
900-9X7AX-003NMC0
MCX75343AMS-NEAC
MT_0000001058
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 TSFF Adapter Card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
900-9X7AX-0039-SB0
MCX75343AAS-NEAC
MT_0000000784
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; NDR IB/400GbE OCP3.0 TSFF; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure boot; No Crypto
900-9X721-003N-DT1
MCX75510AAS-HEAT
MT_0000000839
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto
900-9X767-003N-DT1
MCX75210AAS-HEAT
MT_0000000850
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row (Socket Direct); Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
900-9X7AO-00C3-STZ
MCX713104AC-ADAT
MT_0000000852
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 25/50GbE; Quad-Port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled
900-9X766-003N-ST0
MCX75310AAS-HEAT
MT_0000000844
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE / NDR200 IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
900-9X7AH-0079-DTZ
MCX755106AC-HEAT
MT_0000001045
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
930-9O000-0000-060
MCX755206AS-NEAT-N
MT_0000000892
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 400Gb/s IB and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; dual slot; secure boot; no crypto; tall bracket for Nvidia DGX storage
900-9X7AH-0039-STZ
MCX715105AS-WEAT
MT_0000000856
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 400GbE (default mode) / NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
Supported Version
ConnectX-7 Firmware
28.39.5050 / 28.39.4082 / 28.39.3560
MLNX_OFED
23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1 / 23.10-3.2.2.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
23.10-5.1.4.0 / 23.10-4.0.9.1 / 23.10-3.2.2.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
WinOF-2
23.10.51000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
MFT
4.26.1-28 / 4.26.1-18 / 4.26.1-6
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
mstflint
4.26.1-28 / 4.26.1-18 / 4.26.1-6
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
FlexBoot
3.7.300
UEFI
14.32.17
MLNX-OS
3.10.5002 onwards
Cumulus
5.4 onwards
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
31.2012.1024 onwards